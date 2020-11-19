LASIK Demand Surges During Prolonged Pandemic

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way people live in many ways, and one major inconvenience is foggy glasses from wearing masks. But it turns out that record numbers of people are turning to LASIK to solve this problem. Kugler Vision, four-time Best of Omaha's #1 LASIK provider, is hearing from an increasing number of patients eager to end 2020 with clear vision and no foggy lenses.

"Masks are important to slow the spread of COVID-19, but also bring unique challenges to people with glasses. Cooler weather is only going to increase the problem," says Lance Kugler, MD, surgeon and founder of Kugler Vision. "The cure for foggy glasses is no glasses."

Kugler Vision launched the "One Good Thing" campaign with a mission to help as many people as possible achieve clear vision without glasses. The Kugler Vision clinical team is serving up convenient, fast scheduling for private VisionTrack™ LASIK consultations. Their Vision Correction Suite is adding additional surgical slots. In some cases, patients who qualify can even have same-day LASIK, in which they have an early morning consultation to determine candidacy and return for their procedure the same afternoon.

The practice has pioneered integration of telehealth technology into its care model, making consulting with their LASIK surgeons more convenient than ever. "We've revamped our process to be easier and more flexible for patients while providing social distancing," says Dr. Kugler. "It's never been a better time for LASIK. We're all spending more time at home. Most of us have canceled vacations and other plans we may have spent money on in the past. Many are investing that in LASIK." This and the need to use up FSA and HSA fund balances has created a whirlwind of LASIK demand.

The pandemic has been difficult. The additional hassle of glasses and contacts makes life more frustrating than necessary. Bret Martin, head of Kugler Vision patient relationship development, encourages people to focus on what they can control: their vision. "We've heard from patients that LASIK is the best thing they've done in 2020," says Martin. "They keep the mask and get rid of glasses. Their lives are easier."

"With today's technology, nearsightedness and astigmatism are entirely treatable," says Dr. Kugler. "Life is better with LASIK. There's still time to get one really good thing out of 2020."

Lance Kugler, MD, is available to the media to speak further on what Kugler Vision is doing to accommodate LASIK demand.

More About Kugler Vision

Kugler Vision has made Omaha a destination for exceptional vision correction outcomes. As a patient-centric practice, Kugler Vision specializes in procedures to reduce or eliminate reliance on glasses and contact lenses. Dr. Kugler serves as the Director of Refractive Surgery for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is a founder and the first President of the Refractive Surgery Alliance, is a TEDx speaker on vision correction, and participates in numerous FDA clinical trials.

SOURCE Kugler Vision

Related Links

kuglervision.com

