LASIK is dying - but hope for better vision isn't, according to Ophthalmologist Craig Moskowitz

Ophthalmologists can still show concerned patients that their vision can be safely enhanced with different laser eye surgeries

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an apparent two-year downturn in the volume of LASIK procedures in 2022 and 2023, Craig Moskowitz, MD, FRCSC is cautioning providers and consumers that this regression may signal the long-term collapse of the procedure.

"The LASIK industry took a victory lap after almost double the amount of people received LASIK in 2021 vs. 2020," said Dr. Moskowitz, a NYC-based laser eye surgeon at Moskowitz Eye Care. "But the last two years have been a reality check with falling case numbers and bad press. I think it's time to acknowledge that LASIK's reputation may be damaged beyond repair."

According to Dr. Moskowitz, the cause for this is clear: growing awareness of LASIK complications driven by the Food and Drug Administration's action , blogs and social media, tougher media scrutiny, word-of-mouth complaints, and more.

"There's finally a critical mass of suspicion around LASIK. Part of this can be attributed to the FDA and negative coverage, but it's also because younger Millennials and Gen Z distrust marketing, do more research, and seek out 'social proof' from their peers online," said Dr. Moskowitz.

Dr. Moskowitz has urged consumers to carefully research LASIK and understand the LASIK-Industrial Complex for years.

At the same time, he says that patients who reject LASIK because of its long-term risks needn't reject all types of laser vision correction. He says there are safer procedures that won't lead to the same complications and regrets .

"Individuals who are eager to correct their vision surgically do have far safer options – that's a fact," said Dr. Moskowitz. "That's because the innate and unchangeable problem with LASIK is the cutting of a flap of the cornea. This is a problem unique to LASIK."

Unlike LASIK and SMILE, Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA) and Photo-Refractive Keratectomy (PRK) do not rely on any type of cut into the eye, which eliminates the possibility of flap trauma and significantly reduces the likelihood of dry eyes, night vision issues, and other long-term complications. To learn about how these operations compare to LASIK, Dr. Moskowitz provides a comparison guide .

Dr. Moskowitz specializes in ASA, and he encourages anyone researching LASIK or PRK to contact Moskowitz Eye Care for a free consultation about what procedure best suits their eyes, lifestyle, and profession.

