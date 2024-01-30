LASIK is dying - but hope for better vision isn't, according to Ophthalmologist Craig Moskowitz

News provided by

Moskowitz Eye Care

30 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

Ophthalmologists can still show concerned patients that their vision can be safely enhanced with different laser eye surgeries

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an apparent two-year downturn in the volume of LASIK procedures in 2022 and 2023, Craig Moskowitz, MD, FRCSC is cautioning providers and consumers that this regression may signal the long-term collapse of the procedure.

"The LASIK industry took a victory lap after almost double the amount of people received LASIK in 2021 vs. 2020," said Dr. Moskowitz, a NYC-based laser eye surgeon at Moskowitz Eye Care. "But the last two years have been a reality check with falling case numbers and bad press. I think it's time to acknowledge that LASIK's reputation may be damaged beyond repair."

According to Dr. Moskowitz, the cause for this is clear: growing awareness of LASIK complications driven by the Food and Drug Administration's action, blogs and social media, tougher media scrutiny, word-of-mouth complaints, and more.

"There's finally a critical mass of suspicion around LASIK. Part of this can be attributed to the FDA and negative coverage, but it's also because younger Millennials and Gen Z distrust marketing, do more research, and seek out 'social proof' from their peers online," said Dr. Moskowitz.

Dr. Moskowitz has urged consumers to carefully research LASIK and understand the LASIK-Industrial Complex for years.

At the same time, he says that patients who reject LASIK because of its long-term risks needn't reject all types of laser vision correction. He says there are safer procedures that won't lead to the same complications and regrets.

"Individuals who are eager to correct their vision surgically do have far safer options – that's a fact," said Dr. Moskowitz. "That's because the innate and unchangeable problem with LASIK is the cutting of a flap of the cornea. This is a problem unique to LASIK."

Unlike LASIK and SMILE, Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA) and Photo-Refractive Keratectomy (PRK) do not rely on any type of cut into the eye, which eliminates the possibility of flap trauma and significantly reduces the likelihood of dry eyes, night vision issues, and other long-term complications. To learn about how these operations compare to LASIK, Dr. Moskowitz provides a comparison guide.

Dr. Moskowitz specializes in ASA, and he encourages anyone researching LASIK or PRK to contact Moskowitz Eye Care for a free consultation about what procedure best suits their eyes, lifestyle, and profession.

SOURCE Moskowitz Eye Care

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.