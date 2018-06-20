LasikPlus CEO Craig Joffe Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LasikPlus CEO Craig Joffe has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2018 in the U.S. SMB category. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual report recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders employees love working for at small and medium companies in the U.S.

LasikPlus

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Joffe received an impressive approval rating of 96 percent, based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews LasikPlus employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

Joffe's leadership style is best exemplified through the cultural values of LasikPlus, some of which include commitment, care, communication and consistency. He believes that it is a whole team, not one individual, that makes a company successful. This is what allows LasikPlus to maintain a high level of patient care and business performance. Thus, Joffe strives to teach and uplift every person who works for LasikPlus through his passion for providing high-quality laser vision correction.

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgment of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year's winners on this significant achievement," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

Among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

See the complete list of all Top CEOs in 2018: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-at-SMBs-LST_KQ0,16.htm

About LasikPlus

LasikPlus is America's most recommended LASIK provider. Since 1995, the company has completed more than one million LASIK treatments at over 50 vision centers across the country. LasikPlus' goal is to help every person, regardless of prescription, income, age and lifestyle, to achieve better vision. LasikPlus works with world-class surgeons and uses custom, "all-laser" vision correction. For more information, visit the LasikPlus blog. LasikPlus can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is one of the largest job and recruiting sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 770,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.

