LasikPlus Sees Searches Soar with Yext Answers

With Answers, which is powered by advanced natural language processing (NLP) and Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) technology, Lasik Plus's website can now understand the more complex questions about the procedure posed by LASIK candidates on their website — and return official, direct answers. In addition, Yext Answers provides dynamic results, like videos and maps, as well as integrated calls-to-action.

Since launching with Yext Answers in the late summer, LasikPlus answered more than 8,500 questions on its website. The brand achieved a click-through rate greater than 25% for site search results.

"When you're in consideration mode for LASIK eye surgery, you're also in education mode, which means you have a lot of questions," said LaGenia Watkins, Marketing Assistant at LasikPlus. "With Yext Answers, patients are able to get the answers they need right away. But the platform also gives us important insights into what people are searching for so we can make strategic communication updates to our site. And really listening to what our patients want is going to help us stay competitive."

"For health decisions as important as vision correction, it's critical for LASIK candidates to have access to all of the information they need to make the choice that's right for them," said Carrie Liken, Head of Industry for Healthcare at Yext. "LasikPlus has made this possible by incorporating a modern search experience to their website with Yext Answers. By providing up-to-date, accurate answers to their patients' most critical questions, they are building even more trust and credibility — and that's never been more important."

