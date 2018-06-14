LASIK's New Vision: Consumer Advisory

"However, all LASIK is not the same," explains Martin Fox, MD, FACS (http://www.laserfox.com), leading refractive and corneal surgeon and an early LASIK pioneer. "Outcomes can vary with the expertise of the surgeon and the state of the laser technology offered. It's important for those considering the procedure to educate themselves thoroughly by researching doctors' track records and the technologies they use."



"There are no medical treatments that are completely free of potential complications, however, the incidence of reported problems remains under 2% when the latest technologies are applied with skilled hands," said Dr. Fox. "9 million Americans have had LASIK to date. The procedure remains one of the safest surgeries available and outcomes have continued to improve over time."



LASIK's safety and efficacy is well-documented by a vast body of scientific literature - more than 7,000 studies have been conducted over more than 20 years, including clinical trials from the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as independent studies conducted by the US Department of Defense.



"Patient screening is everything," Dr. Fox explains. "Consumers should make sure they are evaluated by experienced professionals using the most up-to-date technologies to determine if LASIK is right for them."



Dr. Fox notes that consumers should:



Know that all LASIK procedures are not the same.

New technologies offer greater accuracy, fewer potential side effects and outcomes not possible with older techniques. Never shop for LASIK by price. Discount pricing is often a red flag, indicating inferior technologies or possible bait and switch.

Search for a qualified surgeon – one who practices corneal and refractive surgery as their sole specialty. It makes a difference in outcomes – they have greater in-depth knowledge and experience managing a full range of potential post-operative issues.

Make sure the doctor is devoted to good outcomes – and examines every patient with care to ensure that they are a good candidate. Surgeons should warn patients of all potential side effects and if ideal outcomes are not possible.

Know that new technologies can improve, correct or reverse some past negative LASIK outcomes. A new innovation, the KAMRA corneal inlay, can restore near vision for previous LASIK recipients who now need reading glasses.

Keep in mind that LASIK is not for everyone. A refractive surgeon should be open and realistic with their patients about possible alternatives and potential risks.

Technologies and terms consumers should look for when researching LASIK:



Bladeless LASIK: A femtosecond laser (the IntraLase FS®) creates the LASIK "flap" rather than a blade. It is safer and offers faster healing times with better outcomes.



Customized LASIK / Wavefront iDesign: Three-dimensional analysis maps the eye in detail. Measurements plot the way light enters each eye and determines their unique focusing imperfections and existing refractive errors. Used by the excimer laser to reshapes the cornea.



Idesign: the current version of Wavefront. It is 500% more accurate and provides precise, predictable outcomes.



There are three types of custom LASIK:

1) Wavefront-guided LASIK: Maps the interior and exterior of the eye to customize a personalized laser vision correction treatment.



2) Wavefront-optimized LASIK: Maps the curvature of the front surface of the eye to preserve the natural shape of one's cornea. Reduces the post-surgical risk of halos around lights and other potential night vision problems.



3) Topography-guided LASIK: Maps the surface of the cornea to correct vision problems caused by corneal irregularities (including scars) in addition to refractive errors.



Martin Fox, MD, FACS is an ophthalmologist and national leader in corneal and refractive surgery, and noted pioneer in his field for over 20 years.



Voted a Castle-Connolly "Best Doctor in New York" for over 10 years in a row, Dr. Fox was one of the first ophthalmologists to introduce LASIK refractive surgery in the United States. He is one the nation's foremost experts in corneal transplantation surgery and has performed over 30,000 laser vision correction procedures over the last 15 years. Dr. Fox continues to be on the forefront of advanced and emerging technologies.



A doctor's doctor, his patients include high-profile fashion, entertainment and sports figures, as well as Fortune 500 CEOs. These include notables such as Julianne Moore, Lisa Ling, Bobbi Brown, John Cameron Mitchell, Gilles Bensimon, interior designer Marco Battistoni, among many others. Dr. Fox has been profiled in publications including W, and has appeared on national television including The View, 20/20, Good Morning America and The Today Show.

Dr. Fox is the Chief of Refractive Surgery at the Cornea and Refractive Surgery Practice of New York as well as Clarity/TLC Refractive Services in West Orange, NJ. He is affiliated with Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital of Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Dr. Fox is a Fellow of the American Board of Ophthalmology, the American College of Surgeons and the New York Academy of Medicine.

