Lasko Expands MyHeat™ Series with Three New Product Launches

Effortless, dependable, and portable warmth with a touch of style

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko, a trusted leader in home comfort solutions, is excited to introduce three new models in its MyHeat™ series. These personal ceramic heaters, engineered and designed for quality in the United States, deliver portable, efficient heat wherever it's needed most. Available now at Home Depot and Walmart, and coming soon to other major retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Lasko MyHeat portable heater series

Optimized for portability and affordability, Lasko's new lightweight and compact MyHeat models are perfect for bedrooms, home offices, dorm rooms, or any space requiring extra heat. With budget-friendly sleek designs and powerful performance, users can quickly warm their surroundings without sacrificing style or convenience.

The new MyHeat models include:

Lasko MyHeat GO Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater (CD12100): Take heat anywhere with the MyHeat GO. Delivering 1500 watts of warmth, it offers two quiet heat settings and an adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. The front-mounted manual controls ensure easy operation, while the built-in carry handle makes it convenient to move between rooms. Ideal for tabletops in bedrooms, living rooms, or offices, it comes fully assembled for instant use wherever reliable warmth is needed.

Lasko MyHeat Mini Personal Ceramic Heater (200/201): Enjoy focused comfort with the MyHeat™ Mini. Delivering 400 watts of targeted warmth, this energy-efficient heater is available in black or white and offers quick, personalized relief. Perfect for offices or shared spaces, it's a compact, reliable solution for staying warm in smaller areas.

Lasko MyHeat Max Ceramic Space Heater (CD09101): The MyHeat Max provides powerful warmth with 1500 watts and two quiet heat settings. Designed for convenience, it features front-mounted digital controls, an electronic auto-off timer (up to 12 hours), and Auto Eco Mode for energy-efficient temperature maintenance. For safety, it's equipped with a tip over switch, dual overheat protection, and a cool-touch housing, ensuring both comfort and peace of mind.

"The MyHeat series was designed with today's consumer in mind, offering affordable, portable and versatile heating solutions tailored to individual comfort needs," said Rukky Ojakovo, Business Unit Director of Heaters at Lasko Products. "As the cooler months approach, we are excited to introduce this new collection, which reflects Lasko's dedication to delivering reliable, efficient warmth while ensuring safety, performance, and user-friendly design in every model."

Each heater is equipped with essential safety features, including overheat protection and a cool-touch exterior, making them a safe and convenient choice for everyday use. Whether placed on a desk, table, or floor, these heaters provide the flexibility and power needed to create a cozy atmosphere.

The MyHeat Series models – CD09101 ($34.99), CD12100 ($44.99), and 200/201 ($24.99) – are now available for purchase at both Home Depot and Walmart. The Walmart prices are as follows: CD12100 ($39.99), and 200 ($29.99), and 201($43.62). For more information about Lasko's products, please visit Lasko.com.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

