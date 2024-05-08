Lasko Introduces Two New Fans at Walmart

Market Leader Launches New High-Performance Cooling Solutions to Get Ahead of Summer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise, Lasko, a trusted name in home comfort solutions and the #1 Fan Brand in the U.S.*, is thrilled to introduce two new fans at Walmart: the Cyclone Max Pedestal Fan and Cool Colors® 3-Speed Box Fan in Light Blue.

Lasko AA040584

The Lasko Cyclone Max Pedestal Fan (S18605) is meticulously designed to provide optimal airflow in larger rooms, covering 4.3 times more space than a typical tower fan. The 18" high-velocity blade covered with a durable aerodynamic metal grille propels air at an astonishing speed of up to 23 feet per second and the widespread oscillation feature ensures even distribution. With four high-performance speed settings, the option to adjust the height from 41" to 53" or tilt the fan head up or down, and a convenient remote control and top-mounted manual controls, users can easily customize the fan to their desired comfort level, ensuring a cooling experience tailored to individual preferences with just a turn of a knob.

Infusing vibrancy, the Lasko Cool Colors® Box Fan in Light Blue (B20310), an addition to the brand's best-selling Cool Colors® collection, not only boasts exceptional style but also delivers superior cooling performance. Engineered with precision, this box fan propels a powerful 1,725 CFM airflow, ensuring efficient cooling exactly where needed. Prioritizing safety and promising longevity, it's equipped with a durable weather-resistant motor and crafted with a robust steel frame and rounded corners. With a Wind Ring® system for enhanced circulation, providing a remarkable 44 ft/min increase in velocity, this box fan is perfect for large living areas such as bedrooms, family rooms, or offices, thanks to its highly portable and versatile design.

In addition, at Lasko, safety takes precedence, and each fan incorporates the Blue Plug™ Trusted Safety Fuse Technology. This advanced system integrates a fuse to safeguard against electrical faults, prioritizing users' well-being.

"With warmer weather on the horizon, maintaining a comfortable environment becomes a priority for many households," noted Brian Schaadt, Business Unit Director of Fans at Lasko Products. "We're pleased to introduce these new fans at Walmart, offering our customers effective and affordable solutions, made in the U.S.A., to enhance their comfort this Memorial Day, July 4th, and beyond."

The Cyclone Max Pedestal Fan (S18605) and Light Blue Cool Colors® Box Fan (B20310) are now available for $47.94 and $25.97 at select Walmart locations and online at Walmart.com.

For more information about Lasko's products, visit Lasko.com.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. sales, 12 months ending December 2023

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

