Lasko Names Ed Vlacich CEO

"I am honored to be joining Lasko, a market leader with a legacy of providing exceptional service to its customers and great products to its consumers," said Vlacich. "I believe Lasko has a strong business model and talented people that uniquely position it for the future."

Vlacich brings over 30 years of consumer products experience to Lasko with a proven track record of delivering high quality performance. He was previously Region Head, Henkel Beauty Care North America and President National Brands at private equity-held Sun Products. He spent seven years at Novartis in various leadership roles including Global Chief Marketing Officer, CIBA Vision and GM Germany/Austria. Vlacich is known for his expertise in general management, operations, marketing, sales, and new product development.

"Ed is a proven leader who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution," said Kevin LaHatte, a Principal at Comvest Partners, a private investment firm that invested in Lasko with its executive partners. "We are excited to work with him to grow the entire Lasko portfolio of products by upholding the legacy of the Lasko brand, leveraging its US-based distribution and manufacturing capabilities, and delivering superior products."

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, home ventilation products, products for remediating water damage, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high performance home environment products with leading edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 113 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, and B-Air brands. Lasko is a portfolio company of Comvest Partners, and its executive partner JW Levin Management Partners. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, and B-Air.com.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across North America. Since its founding in 2000, the firm has invested over $4.7 billion. Today, Comvest's funds have over $3.7B of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

About JW Levin Management Partners

JW Levin Management Partners is a firm that invests in and provides management services to branded consumer products and services companies. JWLMP was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. For more information, please contact info@jwlmp.com.

