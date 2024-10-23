Lasko Releases New Ceramic Space Heaters at Sam's Club

Pushing the boundaries on innovation while prioritizing safety, efficiency, and modern designs

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its collection of versatile home heating solutions, Lasko, the #1 heater brand in the United States, announced today the launch of two new ceramic space heaters, now available at Sam's Club. Leading the category on safety, design, and functionality, each new model offers efficient warmth that can be tailored to various heating needs.

No matter the heating need, Lasko offers a solution – especially now more than ever with their expanded lineup of heaters. Lasko's latest models deliver exceptional performance, innovative features, and sleek designs. Importantly, each model has essential built-in safety features, including a tip over-switch, overheat protection, a safe ceramic element, and cool touch housing, for peace of mind.

The new heater line-up includes:

Lasko 32" Digital Ceramic Tower Heater (CT32150) : Designed for medium to large-sized rooms, this sleek yet mighty heater delivers 1500 watts of power to quickly provide a warm atmosphere. Users can fully customize their experience by selecting from three heat settings or utilizing the adjustable thermostat to set their desired temperature with minimal energy consumption. Additional features include touch-sensing digital controls, an easy-to-read digital display, a 12-hour timer, and a multi-function remote control.





"As the trusted name in home environment products, it's of utmost priority for us to manufacture a wide-ranging assortment of products that consumers can rely on for creating a safe and comfortable living space," said Rukky Ojakovo, Business Unit Director of Heaters at Lasko Products. "It's been an incredible year of innovation for the company, and these new additions to our heater portfolio further demonstrate our commitment to quality, efficiency, and unparalleled user comfort."

The 32" Digital Ceramic Tower Heater ($64.97) and Whirlwind Orbital Oscillation Ceramic Space Heater ($49.98) are now available for purchase at Sam's Club. For more information about Lasko's products, please visit Lasko.com.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

