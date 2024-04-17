LASKO RELEASES NEW COOLING SOLUTIONS AHEAD OF WARMER MONTHS
Apr 17, 2024, 09:00 ET
Recently launched powerful and efficient fans from Lasko are now available at Sam's Club
WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer weather on the horizon, Lasko, the #1 Fan Brand in the U.S.*, today announced the expansion of its fan portfolio with the launch of two new models designed to deliver powerful airflow and unmatched performance: the WhisperForce 18" Pedestal Fan and SlimForce 42" Space-Saving Tower Fan.
Ideal for bedrooms, offices, living spaces, and more, each fan has a host of specialty features that will ensure optimal cool air circulation while remaining quiet and efficient.
Additionally, safety is paramount at Lasko, and all fans feature Blue Plug™ Trusted Safety Fuse Technology, which utilizes an integrated fuse to protect against electrical faults, ensuring user well-being.
"At Lasko, we are committed to providing reliable home environment solutions that enhance our consumers' comfort and quality of life," said Brian Schaadt, Business Unit Director of Fans at Lasko Products. "We are excited to bring these two modern and innovative products to market and offer enhanced cooling experiences to homes nationwide."
The WhisperForce 18" Pedestal Fan (S18708) and SlimForce 42" Space-Saving Tower Fan (T42215) are now available for purchase at Sams Club, retailing at $49.98.
For more information, please visit Lasko.com.
*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. sales, 12 months ending December 2023
About Lasko
Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.
Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Lasko Products
