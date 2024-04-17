LASKO RELEASES NEW COOLING SOLUTIONS AHEAD OF WARMER MONTHS

Recently launched powerful and efficient fans from Lasko are now available at Sam's Club

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer weather on the horizon, Lasko, the #1 Fan Brand in the U.S.*, today announced the expansion of its fan portfolio with the launch of two new models designed to deliver powerful airflow and unmatched performance: the WhisperForce 18" Pedestal Fan and SlimForce 42" Space-Saving Tower Fan.

Ideal for bedrooms, offices, living spaces, and more, each fan has a host of specialty features that will ensure optimal cool air circulation while remaining quiet and efficient.

Lasko WhisperForce 18" Pedestal Fan (S18708): Experience tailored comfort and whisper-quiet yet powerful performance with the Lasko WhisperForce Pedestal Fan. Equipped with an EcoQuiet DC motor, it's 75% quieter and 98% more energy-efficient than traditional AC motor pedestal fans. For precise airflow, users can adjust the height or fan head and select from 12 speeds, including four whisper modes, four breeze modes, and four turbo modes. Enhancing convenience, a multi-function remote offers control from a distance, and the 8-hour timer allows personalized operation and energy conservation.





Lasko SlimForce 42" Space-Saving Tower Fan (T42215): Introducing the ultimate solution for superior cooling: the Lasko SlimForce Space-Saving Tower Fan. This extremely sleek and powerful unit can move air at speeds up to 1,540 feet per minute and has a 90° widespread oscillation for full room coverage. Offering both a secure and tranquil environment when in use, its childproof design keeps kids and pets alike safe from fan blades, and Library-Quiet Operation keeps noise levels as low as 30dB. Comfort can be customized through four energy-efficient speed settings, and the fan has both a remote and a 12-hour timer option.

Additionally, safety is paramount at Lasko, and all fans feature Blue Plug™ Trusted Safety Fuse Technology, which utilizes an integrated fuse to protect against electrical faults, ensuring user well-being.

"At Lasko, we are committed to providing reliable home environment solutions that enhance our consumers' comfort and quality of life," said Brian Schaadt, Business Unit Director of Fans at Lasko Products. "We are excited to bring these two modern and innovative products to market and offer enhanced cooling experiences to homes nationwide."

The WhisperForce 18" Pedestal Fan (S18708) and SlimForce 42" Space-Saving Tower Fan (T42215) are now available for purchase at Sams Club, retailing at $49.98.

For more information, please visit Lasko.com.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. sales, 12 months ending December 2023

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

