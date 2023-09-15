Lasso Digital Adds Mission-Driven, For-Profit Firms to Its Client Mix

"Our mission is to help good organizations do more good," said CEO Taylor Rosty

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications and nonprofit fundraising agency Lasso Digital announced today it now offers its communications services to mission-driven, for-profit organizations. Since 2020 the communications and fundraising agency has limited its services to nonprofit and governmental organizations.

"We're a mission-driven, for-profit organization, and we've realized that nonprofits aren't the only organizations making the world a better place," said Lasso Digital CEO Taylor Rosty. "Our mission is to help good organizations do more good, and we've realized that mission shouldn't exclude any business working to make a difference."

Rosty said for-profit firms will be added to the agency's roster on a case-by-case basis. The agency is especially looking to partner with firms that are supporting:

Environmental sustainability

Racial justice

Health care access

LGBTQ rights

Disability rights

Reproductive rights.

"Through our work with non-profit organizations, we've learned about other corporate structures and identifiers that are important," Rosty said. "We are actively pursuing our B Corp certification, so firms with that status are especially interesting to us. We're also looking to work with minority or women-owned firms, co-ops, public benefit organizations and firms committed to the triple bottom line (profits, people and the planet)."

