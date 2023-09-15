Lasso Digital Adds Mission-Driven, For-Profit Firms to Its Client Mix

News provided by

Lasso Digital, LLC

15 Sep, 2023, 12:50 ET

"Our mission is to help good organizations do more good," said CEO Taylor Rosty

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications and nonprofit fundraising agency Lasso Digital announced today it now offers its communications services to mission-driven, for-profit organizations. Since 2020 the communications and fundraising agency has limited its services to nonprofit and governmental organizations.

"We're a mission-driven, for-profit organization, and we've realized that nonprofits aren't the only organizations making the world a better place," said Lasso Digital CEO Taylor Rosty. "Our mission is to help good organizations do more good, and we've realized that mission shouldn't exclude any business working to make a difference."

Rosty said for-profit firms will be added to the agency's roster on a case-by-case basis. The agency is especially looking to partner with firms that are supporting:

  • Environmental sustainability
  • Racial justice
  • Health care access
  • LGBTQ rights
  • Disability rights
  • Reproductive rights.

"Through our work with non-profit organizations, we've learned about other corporate structures and identifiers that are important," Rosty said. "We are actively pursuing our B Corp certification, so firms with that status are especially interesting to us. We're also looking to work with minority or women-owned firms, co-ops, public benefit organizations and firms committed to the triple bottom line (profits, people and the planet)."

About Lasso Digital

Lasso Digital is a communications and nonprofit fundraising agency. Lasso Digital's staff is invested in more than just their client's bottom line and KPIs; they're invested in their clients' missions. Agency services include nonprofit fundraising, branding, advertising, social media management, graphic design, SEO, public relations, copywriting and website development. With its headquarters office in Denver, CO, Lasso Digital serves a variety of clients in both the public and private sectors. For more information go to lassodigital.co.

Contact:
Erich Kirshner, Lasso Digital
[email protected]
303.921.6733

SOURCE Lasso Digital, LLC

