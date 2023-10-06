Lasso Digital Awarded Best Denver Marketing Agency by Colorado Sun Readers

The Agency Focuses on Supporting Mission-Driven Organizations

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso Digital, a marketing and non-profit fundraising firm that specializes in supporting mission-driven organizations, has been awarded Best Denver Marketing Agency by readers of the Colorado Sun. The online publication is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that "strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself."

"We want to thank the Colorado Sun and its readers for this award," said Taylor Rosty, the CEO for Lasso Digital. "From its start we have been huge fans of the Colorado Sun. The publication's writers, editors and photographers are truly best in class. We're excited that our fellow Sun readers hold our agency in high regard as well."

The agency, located in Denver's Lodo, specializes in supporting government, non-profit and "mission-driven" for-profit organizations.

"We are proud to support public and private agencies and organizations that are striving to make our State of Colorado, and really our world, a better place to live for everyone," Rosty said. "We have great employees and wonderful clients. I thank them both, since it takes both to allow us to do the work we love."

Runners up for the Best Marketing Firm in Denver were Yellowdog Design Print and Marketing and Cactus Communications.

To discover all the Best of The Colorado Sun contest winners go to https://coloradosun.com/best-of-the-colorado-sun-2023/.

About Lasso Digital

Lasso Digital is a communications and non-profit fund-raising agency. Lasso Digital's staff is invested in more than just their client's bottom line and KPIs; they're invested in their clients' missions. Agency services include non-profit fundraising, branding, advertising, social media management, graphic design, SEO, public relations, copywriting, and website development. With its headquarters office in Denver, CO, Lasso Digital serves a variety of clients in both the public and private sectors. For more information go to lassodigital.co.

