Lasso Digital Hires Jordan Yates and Melissa Broderick

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso Digital is excited to announce the addition of two new team members. Jordan Yates is joining the Lasso team as a Copywriter and Melissa Broderick is joining as a Project Manager.

Yates, originally from Casper, Wyoming, has previously worked as a freelance writer, ghostwriting for clients across diverse industries including fintech, B2B, and ecommerce. Her work has been featured in major publications such as Forbes, Huffington Post, and Apple News. Yates has also been working with the Lasso team for the last four years as a contract writer.

Broderick, a New York transplant, brings both a strong background in project management as well as marketing. She previously worked in digital marketing at both Photofeeler and CBD Global & Lab Effects, and most recently as a contract project manager for clients in marketing and other industries.

"We're thrilled to add these two talented professionals to our growing team," said Erich Kirshner, Founder of Lasso Digital. "With the economy rebounding we are grateful to now be able to again grow our client roster. I know Jordan and Melissa will be great resources for both our new and existing clients."

About Lasso Digital

Lasso Digital, formerly The Evolution Agency, is a Denver marketing firm that specializes in meeting the communications needs of non-profit and government clients. The agency, originally founded in 2013, has significant experience in the healthcare, public health, and arts arenas. Information available at lassodigital.co.

