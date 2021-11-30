Lasso Digital Wins Advertising Contract with Town of Parker

PARKER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso Digital, a Colorado marketing agency, has been awarded a new contract to support the Town of Parker's Cultural Department in the promotion of its offerings, including plays, musicals, concerts, comedy, and dance productions. The contract also calls for Lasso Digital to support promotion of the department's wedding and event venues as well as a myriad of classes.

Parker Arts manages the PACE Center, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary; the Schoolhouse, an event center; Ruth Memorial Chapel; and Discovery Park, which includes water features, an amphitheater, and an ice-skating venue.

"We are proud to support Parker Arts," said Taylor Rosty, Managing Director for Lasso Digital. "The department's leadership and staff have been amazing in their creativity and fortitude as they have strived to continue to bring Parker and surrounding areas excellent cultural offerings in the face of the global pandemic we still find ourselves in."

Lasso Digital specializes in communications and marketing support for government and nonprofit organizations. Key services the agency provides for its clients include advertising, media relations, social media management, branding and search engine optimization.

