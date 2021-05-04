Last Bottle Wines Celebrates 10 Years with a Massive Wine Sale Day May 11th

NAPA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Bottle Wines and clients on its daily email blast will celebrate 10 years in business, by, what else? An epic sale day on 10 highly sought-after wines, specially chosen to represent each year of operation since 2011. The sale will begin May 11th, 2021 at 9AM Napa Valley time.

"This celebration is going to be a wild ride for wine lovers," said co-owner Cory Wagner. "I've been preparing for months and we've got some seriously compelling wines and incredible pricing. Stay tuned!"

"Ten years has flown by," said co-owner Stefan Blicker, "and I can't think of a better way to celebrate than a thrill-a-minute rollercoaster of deals on Bordeaux, Champagne, Italians, California and whatever else Cory has up his sleeve."

The company was formed in St. Helena, CA in 2011 by three friends/wine professionals and now serves hundreds of thousands of savvy wine lovers across the country. A few stats on the company's growth over the decade:

Bottles sold in 2011: 62,000 (5,166 cases)

Bottles sold since 2011: 11,825,000 (985,416 cases)

Average # of Orders per Customer: 17

Most bottles sold in one day: 85,454 (7,121 cases)

Packages shipped since 2011: 2,265,000

Most orders by one customer: 1028

Warehouse Size 2011: 1,200 sq. feet – 2021: 100,000+

Last Bottle Wines is a Napa-based daily purveyor of fine wines, offered at 30-70% off retail, one wine per day. Formed as Blicker Pierce Wagner Wine Merchants in 2006, with the creation of Last Bottle in 2011, the team has cultivated relationships with wineries, importers, distributors and brokers around the globe to offer amazing wines to their customers. They taste over 40,000 wines per year to narrow down the approximately 2700 wines offered to customers per year. The company sells millions of bottles of wines to savvy wine consumers across the nation each year, and also owns First Bottle Wines ( www.firstbottlewines.com ) and Invino.com ( www.invino.com ).

