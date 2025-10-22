Last Call for Collectors to Bid on Antique Fishing Lures from the Superlative Wayne & Lori Edens Collection, Oct. 25 at Morphy's

Some of the Edens' finest baits were saved for the last auction installment, including a boxed Anderson & Co. 'Chautauqua' and early Heddons in special-order colors with introductory boxes

DENVER, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 25, fishing lure collectors will have one final opportunity to dip into the celebrated Wayne and Lori Edens collection, as Morphy's presents the final installment of a historical three-part series. The breathtaking assemblage of lures – or "baits," as they are known to purists, is said to be the most important and comprehensive collection of its type ever to reach the public marketplace. For that reason, there's an air of last-chance excitement in the run-up to auction day.

7¾-inch-long Heddon 747, uncataloged special-order color. Identified in VL&A's 1917 catalog as 'Dowagiac Mascallonge Minnow.' Estimate: $5,000-$20,000 Circa-1910 Heddon Night-Radiant Moonlight Bait with correct box, Care & Use and Special Notice inserts. Actual example shown in 'The Heddon Legacy. Uncataloged, from Heddon factory archive. Estimate: $4,000-$15,000

One of the most coveted Heddons in the Edens collection is a 2-hook rimless cup Slopenose bait made in early 1902, during the first 5-6 weeks of the Michigan company's production. It is one of only three known examples accompanied by the ultra-rare Heddon introductory black box with silver printing. The bait, itself, displays correct "chalky" white paint and shows some wear, as would be expected, since the very first baits to leave the Heddon factory were not varnished. Its hand-painted, friction-fit, red-painted aluminum collar has been locked in place for 120+ years. It also has its brass ties, tail cap, and most importantly, its rimless belly cup. Estimate: $4,000-$15,000

Another very desirable Heddon, a circa-1910 Night-Radiant Moonlight Bait has a distinctive bulbous head, clear glass eyes and spotless hardware. It appears never to have been fished and comes with its correct box, a "Care & Use" insert and a "Special Notice" insert advising fishermen to bring their lanterns with them, presumably to enjoy the bait's night luminescence. This is the exact example shown on Page 90 of the book The Heddon Legacy, in which it is described as one of only a couple ever found with the original box and papers. This combo was never cataloged; it originated in the Heddon factory archives. Estimate: $4,000-$15,000

Moving into the "big leagues," a Heddon 747 measures an impressive 7¾ inches long and is hand-painted in an unusual color that blends red and purple. The form appeared in VL&A's 1917 catalog as the "Dowagiac Mascallonge Minnow" and was offered in a choice of only two standard colors, Green Crackleback or Rainbow, proving the auction bait was a special-order item. It has black hand-painted gills, intact glass eyes and bellyweights that are still sealed under paint. In uncleaned Excellent-Minus condition, its estimate is $5,000-$20,000.

Smaller at 3 5/8 inches but no less mighty, a stunning circa-1904 Heddon 150 Dowagiac Minnow is finished in a special-order all-white color with red accents. In solid Excellent condition, it has pristine all-brass hardware, including unstamped props and original hooks. Its bellyweights are still under paint, and it has flawless iris glass eyes. The accompanying Type II wooden slide-top box is correct for the era. One of the finest early 150 combos in existence, it is estimated at $5,000-$15,000.

A connoisseur's bait, the "Chautauqua" Weedless Trolling Hook Minnow was produced by Anderson & Company of Jamestown, NY, from a design patented by Krantz & Smith in 1909, a detail confirmed by the stamping on the bait's tailfin. The auction example is completely intact with a handsome copper finish. Graded VG, is it one of only three known survivors with an original factory box, which is correctly marked COPPER on both ends. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000

