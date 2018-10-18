Last Call for Nominations: 2019 Mother of the Year®

"Every year we are amazed by the passion the nominees have for being a mother and improving the lives of those around them," says Connell Branan, President of American Mothers. "It's inspiring to see so many women who embody the selfless, caring spirit of motherhood and who are using that maternal energy to make the world a better place."

As a part of the selection process to determine the 2019 Mother of the Year® each nominee will be asked to submit narrative responses to questions about their philosophy on motherhood and the activities they are involved in, along with two letters of recommendation.

2019 Mother of the Year® honorees will serve as representatives of American Mothers in their state and highlight the importance of mothers at home, at work and in the world. They will be announced in March and recognized in April at a national conference in Washington, D.C., where the National Mother of the Year® will be named. She will serve as a national ambassador on the important role mothers play in our world, while promoting important American Mothers initiatives like the National Fifth Grade Essay Contest, the Golden Rule Movement, and the Golden Rule Grant program. Karen Smoots of Michigan is the 2018 National Mother of the Year®.

Nominations for 2019 Mother of the Year® must be received by November 15, 2018 at AmericanMothers.org.

About American Mothers, Inc.:

American Mothers, Inc., the official sponsor of Mother's Day, is a nonprofit organization founded by Sara Delano Roosevelt, JC Penney and Norman and Vincent Peale in 1935 that has named the National Mother of the Year® annually for the past 83 years. American Mothers works around the world educating on issues facing mothers; including hunger, literacy, human trafficking and domestic violence. More information can be found at AmericanMothers.org or by calling 877.242.4264. Connect with American Mothers, Inc. on Twitter at @AmericanMothers or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AmericanMothers.

