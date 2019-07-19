Last Call for Tickets to PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 Spring Split Global Finals

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The hottest event in esports, PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN's inaugural PMCO 2019 Global Championships are nearly sold out. The tournament, slated for July 26-28, 2019 at the Estrel Congress Center in Berlin, Germany, pits the top teams worldwide in the mobile tactical tournament game. The tournament is the biggest global mobile esports tournament ever held.

The last remaining tickets are available here. Tickets are priced €15-€30. Fans will enjoy live action complemented by an immersive 360-degree Spidercam experience that gives spectators four perspectives of the stage and the ability to see things from all angles.

Leading global technology company, Vivo, is the official title sponsor of the PMCO 2019, providing smartphones to empower players' conquest at the competition with ultra-smooth gaming experience. The Fall Split is planned for later this year.

As the special event in the first day of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 Global Finals on Friday, July 26, nine superstars from different regions stand out from the TEAM UP campaign through 10 days voting, will team up as the ultimate team and compete in a show match, which is rarely seen in mobile esports. They are celebrities and influencers chosen by players to represent their respective regions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – European, one of the most talented NBA Players, MVP of 2018-2019 season;

– European, one of the most talented NBA Players, MVP of 2018-2019 season; Boy Pakorn – Thai singer, actor and model;

– Thai singer, actor and model; Pevita Pearce – Indonesian actress and singer;

– Indonesian actress and singer; Chi Pu - Vietnamese actress and singer;

- Vietnamese actress and singer; Kazu – Japanese influencer;

– Japanese influencer; Mysterious YT – Indian gaming influencer;

– Indian gaming influencer; Nero – MENA gaming influencer;

– MENA gaming influencer; PowerBang – US gaming influencer;

– US gaming influencer; Athena – Korean gaming influencer.

International musician superstar Alan Walker will also join for both the show match and an exclusive live performance, where he will debut his new song collaborating with PUBG MOBILE.

The buzz around the tournament has built after months of teams from around the world competed for one of 16 spots in the finals. Eleven of the teams have already qualified, while five more slots will be filled during the preliminary rounds of the championships held July 20 and 21. A schedule for the early rounds is available here. The final rounds are slated for July 26-28.

The 11 teams that have already secured a place in the final rounds are:

North America:

Spacestation Gaming

Europe:

TEAM UNIQUE

South America:

BRAZILIAN KILLERS

China:

ELG

Wildcard:

NOVA ESPORTS

Middle East:

SNT

India:

TEAM SOUL

South East Asia:

RRQ

Bigetron

Korea:

Busan

Japan:

Scarz

Sixteen teams are competing for the remaining five spots during the preliminary rounds at Jul 20 and 21, they include:

North America:

Lights Out

Pittsburgh Knights

Europe:

DEFORMIA MEDITARI 99

FROMHELLL

India:

TEAMIND

INDIAN TIGERS

China:

XQF

TOP ESPORTS

Middle East:

Kurd Squad

Wildcard:

RGSTARTEAM

NOVA MONSTER

South America:

BRC

South East Asia:

Purple mood

Team Secret

Korea:

TOP

Japan:

All Rejection Gaming

The PMCO 2019 is divided into Spring and Fall Split, each with a separate prize pool totaling $2.5 million USD. The top 16 teams from across 10 regions (South East Asia, India, the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, Korea, Japan, China and Wildcard. The qualifiers for the PMCO began March 2019 when over 30,000 teams battled to earn a spot at the prestigious event. PMCO 2019 provides a path for aspiring semi-pro clubs to pave their way to become esports professionals.

For more information about PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 and participating teams click here . To purchase tickets, visit here. Fans can check out the teaser video for the group stage here: https://youtu.be/vUhDFkg0jjo

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

ABOUT PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation and based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG Mobile accounts on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

