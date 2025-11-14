LAST CALL: Join Nobel Laureate & Global Leaders to Explore the Next Era of Cell & Gene Therapy in London

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, London will become the global spotlight for cell and gene therapy (CGT) as a Nobel Laureate, scientific leaders, biotech innovators, and top investors gather to chart the future of one of the fastest-growing fields in emerging medicine. With the event just around the corner, this is the last call for registration. Complimentary tickets are limited and expected to close shortly.

CGT is rapidly transforming the landscape of modern medicine, driving breakthroughs from laboratory research into real-world clinical applications. From genome editing to in vivo and ex vivo cell therapy platforms, CGT has become one of the most promising fields in life sciences, powered by rising global investment and innovation.

To explore the opportunities and challenges of this rapidly evolving field, the GenScript Biotech Global Forum London 2025 will take place on November 20, 2025, in London, United Kingdom, in conjunction with the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Under the theme "THE NEXT ERA OF CGT IS HERE," the forum will delve into how today's scientific breakthroughs can be translated into sustainable, real-world patient impact.

Nobel Laureate and CGT Visionary Take the Keynote Stage

A highlight of the event will be keynote speeches by leading figures in the field:

Dr. Craig Mello, Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine (2006), University Chair in Molecular Medicine, co-director of the RNA Therapeutics Institute at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, is best known for his co-discovery of RNA interference (RNAi), a breakthrough that transformed genetic research and paved the way for RNA-based medicines. On the topic of "RNAi: A Molecular Spark in an Information Inferno," Dr. Mello will reflect on how foundational science has evolved into real-world therapeutic innovation and what lessons this holds for the next generation of CGT.

Dr. Miguel Forte, President and Board of Directors Chair of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT), brings deep expertise in clinical development and regulatory strategy. He will offer a global perspective on clinical translation, manufacturing (CMC) challenges, and regulatory pathways that will shape the scalability and accessibility of CGT on the topic of "Crossing the Desert: Challenges and Reasons to Believe in Cell and Gene Therapy."

Industry Leaders Charting New Frontiers

The forum will feature in-depth sessions on four core areas:

1st Panel: Navigating the Future of Cell Therapy: Evaluating Varied Pathways in Cell Therapy Innovation for Comprehensive Sector Insights

Cell therapy is evolving rapidly across autologous, allogeneic, and in vivo platforms, each facing unique challenges in scalability, safety, and cost. This session will highlight key innovations—from solid tumor advances to AI-driven breakthroughs—shaping the future of cell therapy.

Panelists include:

Ying Huang, CEO, Legend Biotech

Paul Stoffels, Former CSO, Johnson & Johnson

Paula Río, Head of the Bone Marrow Aplasia Unit, CIEMAT/CIBERER/IIS-FJD

Marcello Maresca, Senior Director of Genome Engineering Department, AstraZeneca

Jonathan Esensten, Senior Advisor, Multiply Labs

Moderator:

Stephen Hansen, Director of Biopharma Intelligence, BioCentury

2nd panel: Gene Therapy and mRNA Therapeutics

Explore how gene and mRNA therapies are translating promise into practice, tackling challenges in delivery, durability, and safety, and shaping the next wave of medical innovation.

Panelists include:

Sergio Linares, Unit Head of RNA Science Automation, Sanofi

Luigi Calzolai, Scientific Officer, European Commission Joint Research Centre (JRC)

Anna Cereseto, Head of Lab for Advanced Genome Editing Technologies, University of Trento

Robin Shattock, Chair in Mucosal Infection and Immunity, Imperial College London

Miroslav Gasparek, CEO and Co-founder, Sensible Biotechnologies

Graeme Fielder, Chief Operating Officer, AviadoBio

Moderator:

Julen Oyarzabal, CSO, Syngoi Technologies SL

3rd panel: From Lab to Patient: Overcoming CMC Barriers in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Despite its promise, CGT faces manufacturing challenges, with CMC hurdles impacting reproducibility, scalability, and regulatory compliance. The session will examine strategies and solutions for overcoming these barriers in CGT manufacturing.

Panelists include:

Jin Yin, CTO, CGT Technology Center, ProBio

John Maher, Scientific Founder and CSO, Leucid Bio

Marten Hansen, Head of the Laboratory for Cell Therapy, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

Dima Al-hadithi, Founder and Director of Minaret Consulting Limited and RareGenix Consulting Limited

Moderator:

Peter Jones, Director, Pengwin Consultancy

4th panel: Innovation and Investment for CGT

The pace of scientific progress in CGT has been matched by strong interest from the investment community. Turning breakthroughs into sustainable business models requires a clear understanding of the risks and opportunities ahead. This session will explore strategies for aligning innovation with investment to drive long-term success in CGT.

Panelists include:

Laura Stoppel, Partner on the Investment Team, RA Capital Management

Hongbo Lu, Founder and Managing Partner, NextBio Capital

Daniela Couto, General Partner, BioGeneration Ventures

Michiel Broker, Managing Director and Global Head of Pharma, UBS

Matthieu Coutet, Partner, Sofinnova Biovelocita Strategy

Moderator:

Michael Brinkman, Managing Director and Joint US Head of Biopharmaceuticals Investment Banking, Jefferies

Last Call for Registration

The Afternoon and Evening Program will Feature:

3 keynote speeches from renowned leading experts in CGT industry

from renowned leading experts in CGT industry 4 in-depth panel discussions tackling core industry challenges

tackling core industry challenges 20+ distinguished speakers sharing insights across the scientific, clinical, and investment spectrum

sharing insights across the scientific, clinical, and investment spectrum 1 reception fostering meaningful dialogue and connections

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Location: 116 Pall Mall, London, UK

This is the final opportunity to secure your complimentary ticket.

