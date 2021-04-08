Last Call: Register to Bid on 23 Top Level Domains & Corresponding NFTs by April 16

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni Naming & Registry ("UNR"), one of the largest owners of Top Level Domains in the world, has provided a last and limited extension to the deadline for the public to participate in its groundbreaking auction event for 23 Top Level Domains. Interested/qualified parties should join immediately at https://auction.link in order to complete the bidder validation process by April 16.

No-reserve auctions will be held on April 28th, 2021 for each of these highly-coveted assets:

.audio, .blackfriday, .christmas, .click, .country, .diet, .flowers, .game, .guitars, .help, .hiphop, .hiv, .hosting, .juegos, .link, .llp, .lol, .mom, .photo, .pics, .property, .sexy, .tattoo

Announced several months ago, never before have so many domain assets been publicly auctioned. Given recent industry developments, this is likely the last time for many years that so many first-round generic Top Level Domains will be offered to the public. This type of public event has never happened in the past and is not likely to happen at this scale or quality level again.

Like IP spectrum, internet fiber, and radio frequencies, Top Level Domain names are foundational assets and labeling mechanisms that are fundamental to the operation of the Internet. They are owned by the largest companies in the world, including Google, Amazon, Godaddy and Microsoft. This asset class has become increasingly scarce as industry consolidation continues. Just this week, GoDaddy announced the acquisition of 30 TLDs for more than $120 million - growing its portfolio from zero to 240+ domain extensions in just 12 months. UNR is auctioning approximately 10% of this figure in one event.

Auction winners will gain full ownership and control of their Top Level Domains at qualifying bids of less than $38 million. As the digital equivalent to real estate, each asset generates its own recurring revenue stream, can be further developed to increase bookings, and may be ultimately resold to larger companies in the future. In addition to selling domain names through ICANN-accredited registrars (in the case of these UNR Top Level Domains), auction winners have the option and ability to monetize their namespaces through UNR in the Ethereum Name System (ENS). Bidders are encouraged to take advantage of UNR's complimentary consulting services in order to learn more about the opportunities available in this unprecedented event.

To simplify ownership for newcomers, UNR offers "Registry in a Box" and Trustee services that ensure UNR Top Level Domains continue to operate smoothly and generate revenue without onerous management obligations. Optional consulting services are also available to help navigate the ownership management and ongoing marketing. For more information, about this generational event, Google the value proposition behind "top level domain names" and contact [email protected].

The deadline to join has been extended by a few days to accommodate open fair-market last minute participation. Interested parties are encouraged to register immediately at https://auction.link - sign the NDA, perform sufficient diligence to provide comfort to their level of sophistication, and agree to bidder terms by April 16. Innovative Auctions , who is UNR's auction provider of record and the world's leading auctioneer of Spectrum frequency and TLDs, must receive refundable deposits, paid in cash or eligible cryptocurrency, by April 23 in order to proceed to the auctions on April 28.

Moments in time such as this are rare. This is now our event's last call.

Media Contact:

Shayan Rostam

[email protected]

SOURCE Uni Naming & Registry

