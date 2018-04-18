Last Call To Enter Competition For Prime Retail Space In West Palm Beach

Submit an application at 12x12wpb.com along with a 30-second video about the business and value it will bring to the area. Semi-finalists will be selected and interviewed about their business plan, and 12 finalists will be named this fall.

"The winners will be selected by a panel of judges who understand retail and restaurants. We're looking for creativity, innovation, and exciting experiences that can complement Downtown's existing business ecosystem," said Raphael Clemente, Executive Director of the West Palm Beach DDA.

The selected businesses will set up shop in The Thoroughfare, a dynamic new market space at 314 Clematis St. where people can explore a variety of creative options in retail, restaurant and professional services. They will receive many benefits, including reduced rent, initial marketing and advertising services, professional development training and three large-scale events to promote the space.

"We made a commitment to expanding the city's already strong base of small businesses," said West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio. "The new space will help get the selected businesses off the ground, creating a new generation of success and prosperity rooted in a highly visible location on Clematis Street."

The Thoroughfare will feature a series of pods that range in size and a shared common area for visitors to hang out as they shop and dine. There will also be flex space for live entertainment, events and meetings.

"By subdividing the space into smaller square footages and offering initial rent reductions and marketing support, it allows the businesses to establish themselves and prepare for long-term success," added Chris Roog, Director of Economic Development, City of West Palm Beach.

Out of 4,500 submissions to the 2017 Knight Cities Challenge, West Palm Beach's 12x12 project was one of just 33 community betterment ideas that received funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

For more information and to apply, visit www.12x12wpb.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-call-to-enter-competition-for-prime-retail-space-in-west-palm-beach-300632233.html

SOURCE West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority