Last Chance for Animals, Animal Liberation Wave Applaud Historic Victory for Compassion as South Korea Bans Dog Meat

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a monumental step towards a more compassionate and humane society, Last Chance for Animals (LCA) and Animal Liberation Wave (ALW) celebrate the recent decision by South Korea to ban dog meat. This historic move underscores a profound shift towards empathy, and the recognition of animals as sentient beings who deserve protection and respect. 

Supporters of a bill banning the dog meat trade gather at a rally in Seoul. (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals)
For years, LCA and ALW have tirelessly campaigned for an end to the dog meat industry, raising awareness about the inherent cruelty involved.  LCA and ALW have been at the forefront of the fight by performing hard-hitting undercover investigations (watch the 2021 & 2022 investigation videos), advancing legislation, and staging striking visual campaigns to raise public awareness. This decision by South Korea marks a milestone moment in the fight against the inhumane treatment of animals. 

"This historic ban on dog meat in South Korea has been decades in the making," said Jiyen Lee, Founder of ALW. "I am thankful to all the legislators who voted to put an end to this cruel and antiquated industry. I hope other nations will follow this example and we can make it so that no nation on Earth tolerates the killing and eating of dogs."

"We applaud South Korea for taking this important step towards ending the suffering of countless dogs," said LCA president and founder Chris DeRose. "This decision not only reflects changing attitudes towards animals but also sets a powerful precedent for the global movement against animal cruelty." 

The ban on dog meat aligns with LCA's core principles of promoting a vision of a world where animals are treated with dignity and respect. The organization remains committed to its mission of ending the exploitation of animals and looks forward to a future where compassion prevails over cruelty. 

About LCA

Founded in 1984, Last Chance for Animals is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and media attention. LCA believes that animals are highly sentient creatures who exist for their own reasons independent of their service to humans; they should not be made to suffer for the latter. LCA opposes the use of animals in food and clothing production, scientific experimentation, and entertainment and promotes a cruelty-free lifestyle and the ascription of rights to non-human beings.

