Last Chance for Animals, Animal Rights Groups Renew Call for Passage of LA Rodeo Ordinance

LCA and other animal rights activists are hosting a rally from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena today in support of the Los Angeles ordinance to ban rodeo Tools of Torture. More than 6,000 people have already signed a petition calling on the Crypto.com Arena to cancel today's Professional Bull Riders competition. For more information about the protest, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/317547990409929/

To read more about LCA's fight to pass the Los Angeles rodeo ordinance, please read Chris DeRose's op-ed recently published by the Los Angeles Daily News: https://www.dailynews.com/2022/02/07/its-time-to-buck-the-rodeo/ .

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit.

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals