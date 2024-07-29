Last Chance for Animals Exposes Violations of California's Fur Ban

On January 1, 2023, California became the first state in the nation to outlaw the sale and manufacture of new fur products. This landmark legislation also made it illegal for online retailers to sell and ship new fur products to California residents. Despite the law, LCA's investigation has uncovered that several retailers are still engaging in the sale of new fur.

During the investigation, which was conducted between May and November 2023, LCA documented five retailers breaching the fur ban, including luxury retailer Stefano Ricci in Beverly Hills, CA, and Surfas Ltd. Furriers and Bizakis Furs, both based in Tustin, CA. These findings expose a troubling disregard for the law and a continuation of unethical practices.

"California's fur ban represents a significant step towards animal welfare, and it's disheartening to see some retailers flouting this important legislation," said Chris DeRose, LCA's founder and president. "Our investigation underscores that a law is just words on paper if it isn't actually enforced. The fur ban signed by Gov. Newsom gives enforcement responsibility to the Attorney General and the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The fact that we keep finding these violations out in the open, with no help from state authorities, demonstrates the urgent need for continued vigilance and for the state to ensure that the fur ban is enforced."

In September 2023, LCA successfully secured a settlement against Surfas Ltd. Furriers which resulted in the store agreeing to "immediately cease any unlawful sales" and to cover LCA's attorney fees and costs. This was a legal victory for animal rights and LCA is pursuing ongoing legal action against Bizakis Furs, with a court date set for December 2024.

In January 2024, LCA issued a cease-and-desist letter to Stefano Ricci, demanding an end to their sale of new fur in their Beverly Hills store and online to California residents. LCA was once again successful when Stefano Ricci complied.

LCA remains committed to investigating and exposing fur retailers who are not complying with California's fur ban. "We have worked too long and too hard for this ban to sit idly by while stores ignore the law," said DeRose. "We will continue to bust stores that sell new fur products."

The organization is calling on the public to urge the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to enforce the fur ban. Go here for more information on the investigation and to support the ongoing fight against illegal fur sales.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://lcanimal.org

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals