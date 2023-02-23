Last Chance for Animals to Protest PBR's 'Unleash the Beast' Bull Riding Event at Crypto.com Arena

EVENT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, the Professional Bull Riders' (PBR) Team Tour will once again put on full display its terrible treatment of animals at Crypto.com Arena. Last Chance for Animals (LCA) will be staging protests at the arena during the PBR's "Unleash the Beast" events to bring attention to the horrible ways the rodeo uses "tools of torment" on animals to get them to perform.

Please join LCA in speaking out against the treatment animals endure in the "sport" of bull riding and remind spectators that animal cruelty is not entertainment. LCA will also use this event to call on the LA City Council to pass the rodeo ordinance which would ban "tools of torment" from rodeos and bull riding events in the city of Los Angeles. Posters, banners, t-shirts, and pamphlets will be provided to supporters.

What: PBR Rodeo Protest



Who: Last Chance for Animals



When: Saturday, February 25 from 5:00pm-7:00pm PST

Sunday, February 26 from 12:00pm-2:00pm PST



Where: Crypto.com Arena

1111 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(Meet at the corner of S. Figueroa Street and Chick Hearn Court)

