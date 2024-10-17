Last Chance for High School Students to Apply for Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out for high school students with big dreams to take the next step toward their future, as the Oct. 31 application deadline for the Disney Dreamers Academy is fast approaching.

Disney Dreamers Academy, in its 18th year, is an educational mentorship program that is fostering the career dreams of high school students from culturally diverse communities nationwide.

Disney Dreamers Academy students march down Main Street U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom Park in a celebratory parade to kick off the five-day mentoring event at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mark Ashman, photographer) Students from the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy (left to right: Ellis Schroeder, Cami Polk, Amir Mason, Bianca Orfila-Molinet, Hannah Dennis) at Walt Disney World Resort on April 4, 2024 in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (Mark Ashman, photographer)

Well-known celebrities, educators, business executives, community leaders and Disney cast members lead various in-depth workshops designed for the 100 students who are selected for the program.

These workshops introduce Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths in business, entertainment, STEM and more, including career opportunities at The Walt Disney Company. They also provide students with valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.

Applications are open to U.S. high school students, ages 13 to 19. A distinguished panel of leaders will evaluate the applications, and selected participants will be announced in early 2025.

The 100 selected students will receive an all-expense-paid trip along with one parent or guardian to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience a combination of inspiration, education and fun at The Most Magical Place On Earth.

Anyone interested can apply or nominate a student at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com

Disney Dreamers Academy is one of the many examples of Walt Disney World's commitment to supporting diverse communities by inspiring young people to dream boldly, pursue their passions, and make a meaningful difference in the world.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com, or follow on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, X.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy/.

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established at Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire teens from culturally diverse communities nationwide to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience this four-day immersive and transformational program.

