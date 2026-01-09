MEXICO CITY, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Expo Mexico 2026, Latin America's flagship event for online trading, fintech, and investment, is now 90% sold out, with only a limited number of stands still available for exhibitors. Taking place on 18–19 February 2026 at Centro Banamex in Mexico City, the expo is attracting global brokers, fintech innovators, liquidity providers, and trading platforms that are prioritizing Latin America as a key growth market.

Top sponsors already onboard

Last Chance to Exhibit: Money Expo Mexico 2026 Nears Full Capacity with Top-Tier Sponsors Onboard

A strong roster of leading international sponsors has already confirmed their participation, underscoring Money Expo Mexico's status as a must-attend platform for brands looking to win market share in the region. These top-tier partners are leveraging the event's ability to deliver high-intent audiences, from active traders and IBs to senior decision-makers and C-level executives.

The previous edition welcomed over 5,000 traders from across Latin America and beyond, providing a focused environment for networking, expert sessions, and strategic partnerships. In 2026, the event is expected to attract participants from around the world—including traders, fintech companies, and investors—highlighting both the strength of the Mexican market and the confidence global brands place in Money Expo Mexico as a key entry point into the region.

Organizers emphasized the value of in-person engagement, noting that initiatives like this help reinforce the human connection in finance—reminding clients that behind every broker is a team providing support.

XM México

Last Chance to Book the stand

Money Expo Mexico 2026 will take place on 18–19 February 2026 at Centro Banamex, Mexico City. To view the floor plan, explore remaining sponsorship options, or book a stand, users can contact the Money Expo Mexico sales team at [email protected] or visit the official event website.

About Money Expo

Across multiple global editions, the Money Expo brand has built a legacy as a reliable growth engine for brokers, FinTech's, and financial service firms seeking serious, measurable outcomes. From the Middle East to Latin America, Money Expo events are now a fixed line in annual growth plans, enabling brands to expand into new markets, cement regional leadership, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem.

Sponsorship information: https://moneyexpoglobal.com/mexico/become-sponsor/en

Registration details: https://moneyexpoglobal.com/mexico/en#tickets

Contact

Niyaz Mohamed

HQMena

[email protected]

