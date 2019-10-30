Last Chance to Own Entire Treehouse Resort Through Photo Competition

STONEHAM, Maine, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TimberStone Adventures Inc., a Treehouse Resort and Disc Golf Course, is holding a national photo competition to award one lucky winner with their entire treehouse resort (www.wintreehouses.com).

It takes just $99 and one photo to win it all! Ends Friday.

Just imagine living in one of the largest luxury treehouses in the country. Not only could the winner live in this treehouse, but they can own it for just $99 and one photo! The Grand Prize winner will receive $25,000 cash, three luxury treehouses, a five-story Castle Tower with 360 degrees of breathtaking views on the top of their very own private mountain, an 18-hole Disc Golf course, 56 acres bordering the White Mountain National Forest, a Polaris Sportsman Side-by-Side vehicle, and a lot more. Also, ten (10) runners-up will receive $1,000.

The Largest Treehouse is custom-built, two stories and 1,100+ square feet. It comes fully equipped with all the amenities and includes a full kitchen, solid oak spiral staircase, two bathrooms with a jetted tub in the master bath, two private bedrooms, open space upstairs with cathedral ceilings for additional sleeping, large front deck, sleeps eight and has Wi-Fi and DirecTV.

The Mid-Size Treehouse also comes fully equipped with all the amenities, one bath, kitchen, a loft, sleeps four, has a wrap-around deck, Wi-Fi and DirecTV.

The Smaller Treehouse is more primitive and is nestled just off of the Disc Golf Course. It has a loft, 12V lighting, front deck and sleeps four.

The 18-Hole Mountain Disc Golf Course with Innova DisCatcher baskets has concrete T-pads and handmade benches throughout the course and ends at the base of the mountain throughout the ledges.

The Five-Story Castle Tower is located at the summit of the mountain. Imagine your own 360-degree breathtaking views of the surrounding lakes and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. Just a half-mile hike from the tower brings visitors to picturesque and secluded Virginia Lake in the WMNF. There, visitors will find a beautiful white sandy beach and be completely surrounded by gorgeous mountain backdrops.

Extras - Polaris Sportsman side-by-side vehicle, Woodland Mills Sawmill, large family fire pit, hiking trails, snowmobile trails, ATV trails and just minutes from three major ski resorts.

The contest ends Nov. 1, 2019. Enter to win at www.wintreehouses.com.

