Last Chance to Purchase Fantasy-Inspired 'Mystical Autumn' Candle Collection

LYDEN, Wash., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success and sell out of previous collections, Mythologie Candles brought the 'Mystical Autumn ' back as a limited edition collection for 2021. Now is the last chance to purchase it, as it will not be back in 2022.

Aiming to put a unique twist on typical fall scents rather than releasing different variations of pumpkin, the collection has fragrances ranging from incense, patchouli and vetiver to pie crust, mulled wine and melted butter.

The Mystical Autumn 2oz sample pack 8oz deluxe Mystical Autumn candle

Celtic folk metal artist Leah McHenry created Mythologie Candles initially to provide a more immersive experience when listening to her music. Leah's aim for the collection is to allow people to immerse into the season, and she says, "In the Autumn we want to enhance the cozy feeling that is possible. My wish is that this candle collection would transport you to these magical places and times, and help you experience the most cozy, mystical season ever!"

She continues, "I imagine you playing tabletop games with friends and family, maybe a dinner party, or snuggling up on your sofa with a huge warm blanket and a hot cup of tea and a book with your Mystical Autumn candles burning, taking you to another world!"

Mythologie Candles create eco-friendly products made from coconut wax and phthalate-free fragrances, meaning the scents are clean-burning, non-toxic, and pet friendly. The collection features 2oz candles, available as a sample pack of every scent, as well as full-size 8oz candles that burn for 50+ hours.

Designed to add enchantment to everyday life, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, C.S. Lewis, Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, Skyrim, Game of Thrones folklore, history and fantasy will all enjoy these unique scents.

Now down to the last ever batch of the 'Mystical Autumn' candles, the collection is only available in highly limited quantities through mid-November. The candles can be ordered online from www.mythologiecandles.com

About Mythologie Candle Co

Founded by Celtic metal singer-songwriter Leah McHenry (known as LEAH to her fans), Mythologie Candle Company's mission is to provide a more immersive experience for fantasy fans when reading, gaming, or watching the latest TV series.

