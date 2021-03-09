Last Chance to Register: Groundbreaking Auction for Scarce Internet Assets

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni Naming & Registry ("UNR"), one of the five largest owners of Top Level Domains ("TLDs") in the world, is selling 23 domain extensions in public auctions on April 28, 2021 via its portal https://auction.link. Unlike other offerings, UNR is not selling individual domain names; but rather the entire TLD namespaces that include installed registrations and renewal revenue.

Businesses and individuals from around the world have already expressed interest in the auctions. Potential participants include publicly-traded companies, venture capitalists, blockchain technologies, and high net-worth individuals.

This unprecedented opportunity to own foundational assets of the internet remains open to everyone for a short time. Parties interested in acquiring UNR's naming assets have less than one month for onboarding and validation at https://auction.link.

Own the internet's blockchain

Top Level Domain owners join a unique club at the center of the web. Like IP spectrum, internet fiber, and radio frequencies, TLDs are scarce assets that are fundamental to the functionality of the internet. They are owned by the largest companies in the world, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. Similar to blockchain, each of UNR's domain names are unique and recorded in the internet's Domain Name System (DNS) ledger.

In total, 23 of the most coveted Top Level Domains owned by UNR will be auctioned without reserve or buyer premiums. Auction winners will control their respective namespaces, as well as the pricing and availability of their domain name inventory:

.audio, .blackfriday, .christmas, .click, .country, .diet, .flowers, .game, .guitars, .help, .hiphop, .hiv, .hosting, .juegos, .link, .llp, .lol, .mom, .photo, .pics, .property, .sexy, .tattoo

Mature subscription revenue for future owners

Each Top Level Domain generates its own subscription revenue, which will inure to the benefit of its new owner. Auction winners have the ability to use domains within their namespaces as they see fit, adjust pricing to increase uptake, and monetize registry-owned and premium inventory, such as poker.game, buy.property, and wellness.diet; without restriction by the seller. Owners are free to innovate new business models and could deliver a name to every person in the world if they wish.

Democratizing Top Level Domain ownership

Today, Top Level Domains are primarily owned by well-funded corporations and government entities. Due to their scarcity, these assets rarely trade hands and are almost never acquired on the open market. This results in a siloed ownership structure where extensions are consolidated by a closed network. Most recently, GoDaddy acquired the .co and .biz TLDs as part of its $218 million acquisition of Neustar. UNR is breaking new ground by allowing any business, individual, or group to acquire these highly-coveted internet assets in an open auction.

No domain experience required

To simplify ownership for newcomers, UNR offers "Registry in a Box" and Trustee services that ensure the Top Level Domains continue to operate smoothly and generate revenue without onerous management obligations. Optional consulting services are available to help navigate the ownership transition and manage ongoing marketing. For more information, contact [email protected].

Last chance to register

Potential bidders should express their interest by April 2 at https://auction.link to allow sufficient time for onboarding. After completing the auction NDA and validation process, bidders will be presented the TLD executive summaries and financials. There is no cost or risk to evaluate and all participant information is confidential. All parties must transfer their refundable bidding deposits by April 16 to proceed to the April 28th auction event.

Contact: Shayan Rostam, [email protected]

SOURCE Uni Naming & Registry