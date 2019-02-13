Last Chance To See The 2019 Chicago Auto Show, The Nation's Largest

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show, the nation's largest, is ramping up for its closing weekend which runs Friday, Feb. 15 through Monday, Feb. 18, Presidents Day. The show is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day when it closes at 8 p.m.

"The Chicago Auto Show serves as the perfect venue for people to experience the latest from the automotive industry, whether they're in the market for a vehicle or just looking for a fun day out with the family," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli Jr.

New Vehicle Highlights

Chicago Auto Show attendees can expect more than 1 million square feet of the latest cars, trucks and SUVs to hit the market including 20 vehicles that made their global or North American debuts during the show's Media Preview.

Debut vehicles include the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia; 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport; 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD; 2019 Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary Edition; 2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson by Tuscany; 2020 GMC Sierra HD; 2020 Kia Sportage; 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque; 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition; 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek; 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport; 2019 Ram 1500 Multifunction Tailgate; 2019 Ram 2500 HD Mopar; 2019 Ram Chassis Cab; 2020 Subaru Legacy; 2020 Toyota RAV4 Off-Road; 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro; 2020 Toyota Tacoma; and 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Video of the new vehicle reveals can be found here.

In addition, concept cars are on display such as the Infiniti Prototype 10 and the Lexus LC Convertible, and highly-anticipated models make their Chicago debut including the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and the 2020 Toyota Supra. To view all vehicles on display, click here.

Special Events and Appearances

Closing weekend also shares a lineup of special events and appearances. Today, Friday, Feb. 15, Telemundo hosts Hispanic Heritage Day at the show to honor and celebrate Latino history and culture with a lineup of special events and programs throughout the day. Also, this evening and brand-new to the show is Chicago Friday Night Flights. The inaugural craft beer event will feature 16 local breweries and offer a tasting pass for sample pours throughout the show floor. Tickets can be pre-purchased here and includes Chicago Auto Show access and the beer tasting experience.

The final day of the show, Monday, Feb. 18, Presidents Day, features engaging programming and events geared toward children and families, hosted by the Daily Herald. Attendees can expect musical entertainment, character appearances and interactive games throughout the day.

Indoor Test Tracks and Outdoor Driving Opportunities

Show attendees can take a ride on four indoor test tracks including Camp Jeep, which is celebrating its 15th Chicago Auto Show anniversary. Camp Jeep features an 18-ft., 30-degree hill, low-crawl boulders, articulation berms, a tunnel and maneuverability moguls. Click here for the video.

Kia's all-new Torque Track puts attendees inside its new, large, three-row SUV called the Telluride. The Telluride is challenged with obstacles such as off-camber turns and an articulating rock crawl. The track showcases the vehicle's hill ascent and descent capabilities. Click here for the video.

The Ram Truck Territory experience is all-new this year, bringing a 28,000-sq.-ft. adventure to demonstrate the power and capabilities of the Ram Truck brand vehicle lineup. Professional drivers navigate attendees through the interactive course in the 2019 Motor Trend Truck of the Year, the Ram 1500. Click here for the video.

Not only did Land Rover Range Rover unveil the all-new Evoque in Chicago, it also debuted a brand-new indoor test track called the Land Rover Above and Beyond Tour. The new indoor track allows guests to experience the full Land Rover lineup – including the Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid and Range Rover Velar.

Six outdoor ride-and-drive experiences – offered by Ford, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Volvo, and the Clean Air Initiative featuring green vehicles – give attendees an up-close look into the most recent cars, trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles to hit the market.

Social Media Engagement

The Chicago Auto Show also continues to offer new and exciting opportunities for fans to get into the action through social media. New and returning digital experiences include the official Chicago Auto Show mobile app, a virtual tour guide taking fans behind the scenes; #CAS19 BUZZHUB, a social engagement space featuring real-time news feeds and impressive photo backdrops, powered by DriveChicago.com; and ongoing social media contests throughout the show floor, accessible by following the Chicago Auto Show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Best of Show Voting

Attendees are also encouraged to vote for their Chicago Auto Show favorites in the Best of Show contest. Guests can select their favorite production vehicle, concept car, green vehicle, auto show display and "The vehicle I'd most like to have in my driveway." Touchscreen voting kiosks are located just off the Grand Concourse outside of the North Hall, or fans can vote through the mobile app.

For more details on the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, please visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. To download high resolution photos or b-roll, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/media/online-newsroom.

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America, spanning more than 1 million square feet of production, concept and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity raises more than $2.5 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night. The 2019 public show is Feb. 9-18. For more information, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or www.Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

