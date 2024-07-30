Last Chance to Sign Up for the Paris 2024 Connected Marathon Pour Tous on Kinomap App

PARIS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out for those eager to participate in the Paris 2024 connected Marathon Pour Tous, an extraordinary virtual event happening alongside the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This is your final opportunity to join thousands of athletes from around the world in celebrating the spirit of sport and unity from wherever you are.

The Paris 2024 connected Marathon Pour Tous, a virtual event open to all regardless of experience level, offers a unique chance to run your own course while being part of a global celebration.

The Paris 2024 connected Marathon Pour Tous, a virtual event open to all regardless of experience level, offers a unique chance to run, row or cycle on your own while being part of a global celebration. Participants will connect with runners worldwide, share their progress, and experience the excitement of competition in an inclusive and inspiring environment.

Connected Marathon Pour Tous Event Details:

Participation Window: Between Saturday, August 10, 8am CET and Sunday, August 11, 8pm CET.

Location: Virtual, from anywhere in the world. You do not have to complete a full marathon. Routes of varying length are available, from 30-minute workouts, to a 15K, to the full video of the Marathon Pour Tous course.

Course: Choose your favorite home or gym machine - treadmill, bike, bike trainer, rowing machine or other cardio equipment.

Experience Paris: Use the Kinomap videos, connected to your exercise equipment, to see the sights of the city. Four unique videos are available, including two 30-minute route options, a 15K that includes the Côte des Gardes climb, and a full video of the Olympic Marathon course.

How to Sign Up: Sign up now by downloading the Kinomap app and start your journey. The Kinomap app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and you can also find the Kinomap app on your smart TV: Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google ChromeCast or Apple TV. Just search for "Kinomap."

Registration Deadline: Sign up anytime before the kickoff at 8am CET on August 10.

Participants are encouraged to register today to secure their spot in this unique event. Registration and additional information can be found here: https://challenge.kinomap.com/en-marathon-pour-tous-connecte

"We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for athletes of all levels to take part in a historic event from the comfort of their own communities," said Philippe Moity, CEO of Kinomap. "The Paris 2024 Marathon Pour Tous embodies the Olympic spirit of inclusivity, bringing people together from around the world to celebrate sport and camaraderie."

Don't miss your chance to be a part of history and an unforgettable athletic experience.

About Kinomap

Kinomap is an interactive training app for indoor cycling, running and rowing. It is the world's largest geolocated video sharing platform, with thousands of videos from the best tracks around the world. The app pairs to your cardio equipment and responds to the inclines and resistance seen in the video on your screen. Kinomap's mission is to connect people with the most scenic and popular routes around the world, and give our community a truly innovative exercise experience. The Kinomap platform is available in 15 languages, has 370,000 miles of geolocated routes and more than 40,000 training videos in over 200 countries worldwide.

About the IOC Global Licensing program, as part of the Olympic Agenda 2020 + 5 initiatives the IOC has developed a global licensing program to strengthen and promote the Olympic brand globally, not only during the Olympic Games, but between the Games as well. The IOC's 3 core licensing programs include The Olympic Collection, which aims to engage a young and active audience through unique branded products including apparel, toys and games, bags, stationery items and sports equipment, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Collections, which celebrate each upcoming edition of the Games, such as Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28, and include a wide range of accessories, souvenirs, fan gear and apparel. Finally, the IOC global programs also include The Olympic Heritage collection that connects people with the art and designs of past editions of the Olympic Games with lifestyle and high-end products. Through the sale of official merchandise, collectibles and souvenirs, the Olympic licensing programs offer fans a tangible connection to the Olympic Games and the Olympic values. Check out the Olympic branded collections available online at the Olympic Shop (shop.olympics.com).

SOURCE Kinomap