LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: MANTLE RIDGE ASKS AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. SHAREHOLDERS TO CAST THEIR VOTE FOR CHANGE AND A BETTER FUTURE

Air Products' Annual Meeting is Less Than 48 Hours Away: Vote Your Shares Online Today at the Voting Website Listed on Your BLUE Proxy Card or Voting Instruction Form

Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS, Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones Unanimously Recommend Replacing CEO Seifi Ghasemi and Others from the Board with Shareholder Nominees Proposed by Mantle Ridge

Mantle Ridge Urges Shareholders to Vote Online "FOR" the Four Independent Shareholder Nominees – Andrew Evans, Paul Hilal, Tracy McKibben, and Dennis Reilley – and "WITHHOLD" On Company Nominees Charles Cogut, Lisa A. Davis, Seifollah "Seifi" Ghasemi, and Edward L. Monser

View Related Materials and Voting Instructions at www.RefreshingAirProducts.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle Ridge LP, which, together with its affiliates (collectively, "Mantle Ridge"), beneficially owns approximately $1.3 billion of the outstanding common shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) ("Air Products" or the "Company"), reminds shareholders that the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") is scheduled for January 23, 2025, and asks all shareholders to vote in favor of the four shareholder nominees – Andrew Evans, Paul Hilal, Tracy McKibben, and Dennis Reilley – it has advanced to serve on Air Products' Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mantle Ridge notes the following:

"Under CEO Seifi Ghasemi's tenure, the management and board of Air Products has struggled to fully realize the potential of the Company's business lines… We firmly believe that Air Product's unsatisfactory performance stems in part from mismanagement and the absence of effective leadership to guide the Company. In our view, Mr. Seifi Ghasemi is not the right leader to unlock the full potential of Air Products." – Egan-Jones , 1/10/25



"The absence of a clear CEO succession plan, along with Mr. Ghasemi's numerous statements regarding his intention to remain as CEO, not only calls into question the integrity of leadership but also poses a significant reputational risk to the company... Mr. Ghasemi's desire to entrench himself at the helm demonstrates a lack of accountability from the Board and a breach of Mr. Ghasemi's and the Board's fiduciary duties." – Egan-Jones , 1/10/25



"… APD's effort to return fire on Mantle Ridge's track record by utilizing overtly dubious measurement dates and eschewing relevant industry benchmarks ultimately carves a fairly wide berth around credibility. We note Mantle Ridge has firmly addressed this issue with much more widely accepted analytical methodologies… [W]e believe the assortment of modestly reasoned metrics advanced by APD swiftly falters under withering critique from Mantle Ridge, which goes on to offer investors a substantially more comprehensive and transparent dissection of the Company's operating performance and financial condition." – Glass Lewis , 1/9/25



"[F]ollowing years of poor performance…and in view of a functionally vacant succession framework slated to leave CEO Seifi Ghasemi in an indefinite position of influence… Mantle Ridge has — APD's manifold and occasionally specious protestations to the contrary… provided shareholders with a clear, credible and proportionate alternative backed by suitably experienced, independent candidates." – Glass Lewis , 1/9/25



"Under the leadership of a new chairman, the reconstituted board would be better able to get succession planning back on track, including an impartial assessment of the CEO successor candidates currently identified by the board, as well as the dissident's candidate, Menezes, whose industry knowledge was apparent during engagement with ISS… The dissident's slate includes candidates that have skills and experience to help the board address these issues." – ISS , 1/13/25





"The probability of the 'Change' outcome appears to be rapidly rising, with most shareholders tending to align with shareholder proxy advisory services' recommendations." – Barclays , 1/13/25 – Michael Leithead



"…[T]he support from shareholders should be recognized by the rest of the board for their case for change and would be anchored by the Reilley/Menezes dream team." – Wells Fargo , 1/13/25 – Michael Sison



"Mr. Menezes is a well regarded industrial gas executive. As such, the management team proposed for Mantle Ridge to lead Air Products is, our view, strong as well." – Deutsche Bank , 11/24/24 – David Begleiter



"Reilley and Menezes have proven themselves as excellent industrial gas executives… If Seifi Ghasemi were to stand aside, it would be difficult to imagine a stronger pair of candidates to take his place." – JP Morgan , 10/18/24 – Jeffery J. Zekauaskas



"We would urge the board (in current form and/or as reconstituted in coming days) to reconsider Mr. Menezes' candidacy, among others as appropriate, since we continue to believe it to be in the best interest of shareholders." – Vertical Research Partners , 1/14/25 – Kevin W. McCarthy

Please visit www.RefreshingAirProducts.com to see for yourself what ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones have to say and to learn more about Mantle Ridge's highly qualified nominees and its case for change at Air Products.

To Enhance Air Products' Performance and Create the Long-Term Value that You Deserve, Mantle Ridge Urges You to Vote Online at the Voting Website Listed on Your BLUE proxy card or voting instruction form "FOR" Mantle Ridge's Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees – Andrew Evans, Paul Hilal, Tracy McKibben, and Dennis Reilley – and "WITHHOLD" on the Company Nominees Charles Cogut, Lisa A. Davis, Seifollah "Seifi" Ghasemi, and Edward L. Monser.

To ensure your votes are counted, we urge you to vote online today via the voting website located on your BLUE Proxy Card or Voting Instruction Form.

About Mantle Ridge

Founded in 2016, Mantle Ridge LP is an engaged, long-term owner-steward that works closely and constructively with company boards to create durable long-term value for all stakeholders. None of Mantle Ridge's affiliated entities is a hedge fund or other investment vehicle with a structurally short-term incentive. Mantle Ridge engages with the expectation of maintaining an ownership position over the very long-term. Mantle Ridge has raised separate, single-investment, five-year special purpose vehicles to support its previous engagements with companies including CSX Corporation, Aramark, and Dollar Tree. For more information, visit https://www.mantleridge.com/.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

1 The full names of the proxy advisory firms referenced include: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.; Glass Lewis & Co.; and Egan-Jones Proxy Services.

