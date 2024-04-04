Last Crumb declares war on garbage gifting to #DestroyMediocrity.

Last Crumb, purveyor of luxury cookies, launches a campaign to right the wrongs for those who have suffered crimes of bad gifting

Share your tale of terrible gifts on your favorite social channel for a chance to get a collection of premium, hand-selected, small-batch cookies sent to you for free

Join the movement and #DestroyMediocrity

PASADENA, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you or a loved one suffered through an excruciating, awful, thoughtless, empty, cheap, or otherwise garbage gift? 1-800-BUMMERS? Inedible arrangements? Crusty crumbl-y cookie crimes?

Last Crumb, the "Rolex of Cookies", wants to right the wrong.

Last Crumb launches a campaign to right the wrongs for those who have suffered crimes of bad gifting

Share your most memorable sh*tty gift story with #DestroyMediocrity to any of your socials and tag @lastcrumb for a chance to get three hand-crafted, fresh-baked, mind-blowingly good cookies shipped directly to you.

Will it make up for that childhood friend that gave you Sting's "Desert Rose" album for your 11th birthday? Maybe not. Will three unimaginably delicious cookies from Last Crumb singe the cringe from your cerebral cortex? You're damn right it will.

100 participants will be selected to receive three of Last Crumb's most delicious and decadent cookies sent right to their door. Plus, Head Baker will hand select the best-worst story and un-boo the hoo by sending the entire line-up from Last Crumb's Core Collection.

And to all the garbage gifters out there: give them what they really want next time. Shop our entire catalog of decadent, luxury cookies that shatter the boundaries of flavor and taste, featuring our Core Collection , Death By Chocolate , and more. And don't forget to follow @lastcrumb on TikTok and Instagram .

Terms and conditions apply for contest. See website for details.

About Last Crumb:

Last Crumb is on a mission to destroy mediocrity by baking the best damn cookies you've ever had, with an exquisite unboxing experience to match. Crafted with the dedication of a Michelin Star kitchen, our proprietary recipes are unique to each flavor and created over a three-day process, using only the finest ingredients on the market. An edible experience beyond comparison — welcome to the cookie revolution.

