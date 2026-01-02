Last day of trading in shares with pre-emptive rights in connection with rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM A PART OF ANY OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Company announcement

No. 01/2026

Aquaporin A/S

Nymøllevej 78

DK-2800 Kongens Lyngby

aquaporin.com

Company registration no.: DK28315694

KONGENS LYNGBY, Denmark, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaporin A/S ("Aquaporin" or the "Company") announces that today is the last day of trading in the Company's existing shares with pre-emptive subscription rights in connection with the Company's rights issue.

Last cum-rights trading day today: The period for trading in shares with pre-emptive rights expires today, meaning that shares in the Company traded by investors after 5:00 p.m. CET today under the customary 2-day settlement cycle, will be exclusive of rights to receive pre-emptive rights to subscribe for new shares in the rights issue.

The period for trading in shares with pre-emptive rights expires today, meaning that shares in the Company traded by investors after 5:00 p.m. CET today under the customary 2-day settlement cycle, will be exclusive of rights to receive pre-emptive rights to subscribe for new shares in the rights issue. Rights issue : Each of the Company's shareholders registered on January 6, 2026, at 5:59 p.m. CET will be allocated ten (10) pre-emptive rights per existing share held.

: Each of the Company's shareholders registered on January 6, 2026, at 5:59 p.m. CET will be allocated ten (10) pre-emptive rights per existing share held. Subscription ratio : The subscription ratio in the rights issue is 10:3, meaning that three (3) pre-emptive rights are required to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price of DKK 1.

: The subscription ratio in the rights issue is 10:3, meaning that three (3) pre-emptive rights are required to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price of DKK 1. Rights trading period: The trading period for the pre-emptive rights commences on January 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CET and closes on January 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CET.

Pre-emptive Rights not sold before expiry of the rights trading period, or used to subscribe for new shares before expiry of the subscription period, will have no value and will lapse.

Subscription period: The subscription period for the new shares commences on January 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CET and closes on January 20, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CET.

The subscription period for the new shares commences on January 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CET and closes on January 20, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CET. Dilution: Shareholders that do not exercise their full pro rata share of the rights issue will be subject to a significant dilution of up to 77%, assuming subscription of all new shares in the rights issue.

For further information, reference is made to company announcement no. 22/2025 of December 19, 2025, and the short-form information document made available, subject to certain restrictions, at the Company's website: http://investors.aquaporin.com/investors/right-issue-2025.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Lund Jakobsen, Chief Executive Officer

Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer

+45 25 63 39 90, [email protected]

About Aquaporin

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside® technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

Important information

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in Aquaporin A/S, except on the basis of information in the information document drawn up in accordance with Article 1(4)(db), Article 1(5)(ba) and Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation published by Aquaporin A/S in connection with the Offering and admission of new shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (the "Information Document").

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. This announcement has not been approved by any competent regulatory authority. The information in this announcement is subject to change. No obligation is undertaken to update this announcement or to correct any inaccuracies except as required by applicable laws, and the distribution of this announcement shall not be deemed to be any form of commitment on the part of the Company to proceed with any transaction or arrangement referred to herein. This announcement is intended for the sole purpose of providing information. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up and you could lose your entire investment. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Information in this announcement cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

None of the Company or any of its respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any shares or any other securities nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The potential transactions described in this announcement and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the potential transactions in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this announcement, any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.In particular, this announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In any member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA Member State") other than Denmark, this announcement is only addressed to, and is only directed at, investors in that EEA Member State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus, including qualified investors ("Qualified Investors") within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under any applicable securities laws of any state, province, territory, county or jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of, or require registration of such securities in, the relevant jurisdiction. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered, sold, resold, taken up, exercised, renounced, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of, or require registration of such securities in, the relevant jurisdiction. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

In addition, in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being communicated to and is directed only at (a) qualified investors (within the meaning of the UK version of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (i) who are "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order or (b) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, all such persons (a) and (b) together being referred to as "Relevant Persons".

No Pre-emptive Rights or New Shares have been offered or will be offered pursuant to the Offering to any Russian or Belarusian national, any natural person residing in Russia or Belarus (except for EU, EEA or Swiss nationals and persons holding an EU, EEA or Swiss residence permit, subject to the restrictions set out in the Information Document), any legal person, entity, or body established in Russia or Belarus (including EU branches of such legal persons, but excluding subsidiaries of Russian or Belarus legal entities organized or incorporated within the EU, subject to the restrictions set out in the Information Document), or to any natural or legal person where the issuance of securities to such person would result in a breach of applicable economic or financial sanctions, laws and/or regulations, trade embargoes, boycotts, prohibitions, restrictive measures, decisions, executive orders or notices from regulators implemented, adapted, imposed, administered, enacted and/or enforced by any of (i) the United States of America, including, but not limited to, the United States Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, (ii) the United Nations, (iii) the European Union and/or any member state thereof, (iv) the State Secretariat of Economic Affairs of Switzerland, (v) HM Treasury of the United Kingdom, and (vi) any other applicable country or jurisdiction.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aquaporin-a-s/r/last-day-of-trading-in-shares-with-pre-emptive-rights-in-connection-with-rights-issue,c4287991

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22362/4287991/3861317.pdf 01-2026 Last day of trading in shares with pre-emptive rights in connection with rights issue https://news.cision.com/aquaporin-a-s/i/aquaporin-ar2024-strategy-no-text,c3498422 Aquaporin AR2024 Strategy no text

SOURCE Aquaporin A/S