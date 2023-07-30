Last Fortress: Underground Embarks on an Epic Collaboration with The Boys

News provided by

Last Fortress: Underground

30 Jul, 2023, 22:30 ET

NEW YORK, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Fortress: Underground, a grounding-breaking game set in an apocalyptic bunker, has announced a new and exciting collaboration with the hugely successful superhero TV series, The Boys. This collaboration is set to commence on July 31, offering players a chance to immerse themselves in an action-packed journey alongside these unforgettable heroes.

Continue Reading
LastFortress: Underground Embarks on an Epic Collaboration with The Boys
LastFortress: Underground Embarks on an Epic Collaboration with The Boys

In this unique collaboration, players will team up with Butcher, Hughie, and Starlight, delving into uncharted territories, unlocking captivating storylines, and battling the relentless zombie horde side by side! Unleash their powers and prepare to explore the outer world with The Boys, as they strive to uncover the truth behind the mysterious zombie surge.

As players embark on this exhilarating quest, exciting rewards await! Take part in the electrifying collaboration to seize exclusive decorations, including the highly coveted "Forerunner Motorcycle" Army Skin, The Boys Emotes, Avatar Frame, Message Frame, Medal, and Nameplate. Furthermore, brace themselves for the unprecedented release of the collab hero skin and the collab fortress skin, adding a touch of uniqueness to their Last Fortress experience.

Whether people are returning players or someone new to the game, now is the perfect time to check out Last Fortress: Underground. Prepare themselves for an unparalleled gaming experience. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this epic collaboration!

Download Last Fortress now from the App Store or Google Play, and gear up to face the zombie apocalypse hand in hand with the legendary characters of The Boys.

Download Last Fortress:
App Store/Google Play: https://lastfortress.onelink.me/dWAs/cgt9bmhr
Official Website: https://last-fortress.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/LastFortress/100063571239541/
Discord: https://discord.gg/W2yQUz7jWG

SOURCE Last Fortress: Underground

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.