Last Friday of April Designated National Financial Educators Day to Honor Excellent Personal Finance Educators

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial educators make an outstanding contribution to our nation's economic health by building financial capabilities at the grassroots level, reaching individuals and communities with key money management knowledge. That's why National Financial Educators Day came into being – to recognize those educators' special efforts. Founded by the National Financial Educators Council in 2014, this commemorative day is set aside on the last Friday of each April, which in 2022 falls on April 29.

In observance of this national holiday, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) issues awards to excellent financial educators in the US and worldwide. The NFEC has recognized over 900 outstanding personal finance advocates. Not only instructors but also volunteers, writers, and professionals in the financial wellness space have received these honors across the years.

Research has indicated that teachers have the single most powerful impact on learner outcomes. That means the role of a financial educator is far more extensive than simply imparting information. They work toward molding and modifying people's behavior, thereby moving them toward increased financial health. The efforts of a well-qualified financial educator have influence and benefit across the long-term.

To nominate yourself or another person for the next Financial Educators Day award, visit: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-educators-day/

"The real leaders in the financial wellness movement are the educators, volunteers, and professionals on the ground working to bring financial education to communities," says Vince Shorb, the NFEC's CEO. "Taking this opportunity to recognize their hard work and commitment gives us great pleasure."

The only requirement is that the award recipient contributes positively to the financial education movement. Educators of all size programs are honored – whether they are teaching financial literacy programs, are hosting a smaller workshop or a large campaign, we appreciate and recognize your contribution to leading programs of any size.

For financial educators, it is suggested they meet the financial literacy standards laid out in the Framework for Teaching Personal Finance, a document created by the NFEC to designate best practices and qualifications for financial education. This framework draws upon empirical research to define the qualities and knowledge base a top-qualified financial educator should achieve. The Framework for Teaching Personal Finance is founded in constructivism and aligns with InTASC standards.

A designated social enterprise organization, the NFEC is dedicated to mobilizing financial wellness champions, educators, and advocates around the world to empower people with greater financial wellness. They state their overarching vision as creating a world where individuals can make informed money decisions that help them fulfill their personal, family, and community goals.

