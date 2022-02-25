Last Mile Delivery Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography | Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In-Scope:

B2C:

The last mile delivery market share growth by the B2C segment will be significant during the forecast period. The B2C last mile usually involves the delivery of small parcels or lightweight loads, unlike B2B last mile delivery. The surge in e-commerce sales is one of the crucial factors driving the segment growth of the market in focus. With the growing volume of products ordered through e-commerce sales channels, the importance of efficient last mile delivery has increased gradually.

Out-of-Scope:

B2B

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Last Mile Delivery Market includes the following core components:

Shippers

Truck operators

Trucking carriers

Consignees

Marketing and sales

Services

Support activities

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)

Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. among others Driver- Growing global E-commerce industry to drive the market.

Growing global E-commerce industry to drive the market. Challenge- Maintaining profitability while ensuring transparency and improving delivery efficiency to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The last mile delivery market is fragmented and the vendors are providing industry-specific last-mile services and utilizing big data technology to compete in the market.

Deutsche Post DHL Group- The company offers Green last mile and line haul which reduce fuel consumption through permanent network improvements.

The company offers Green last mile and line haul which reduce fuel consumption through permanent network improvements. FedEx Corp.- The company offers e-Commerce shipping solutions that help to grow client business.

The company offers e-Commerce shipping solutions that help to grow client business. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.- The company offers Final mile serivices which delivers applications, furniture and fitness equipment.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Last Mile Delivery Market Driver:

Growing global E-commerce industry:

The increasing penetration of the Internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe. With such rapid adoption of e-commerce, e-retailers are adopting reduced lead times to gain a competitive edge and survive in the market. End-users are willing to pay extra for the speedy delivery of products. Online retailing has also changed the way customers and retailers interact with each other. Nowadays, instead of visiting brick-and-mortar stores to make purchases, a large number of people prefer to shop online due to the ease of making purchases and the convenience of at-home shopping. Online shopping also saves time. The online retailing market in North American countries is expected to witness further expansion and investments during the forecast period, thus driving the demand for last mile delivery services during the forecast period.

Last Mile Delivery Market Challenge:

Maintaining profitability while ensuring transparency and improving delivery efficiency:

A major challenge associated with last mile delivery operations is maintaining profitability while ensuring transparency and improving delivery efficiency. In the case of last mile delivery, individual deliveries need to be made to numerous locations across a region, which drives up the logistics costs. The major costs associated with last mile delivery include labor and fuel costs. Also, online shoppers prefer to track the goods being transported, which requires further investments by service providers. Real-time tracking requires additional geolocation-related infrastructure and the use of technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors and the generation of tracking codes at each delivery station. These technologies are expensive, which leads to the further escalation of the delivery charges. Thus, the operational challenges faced by last mile delivery companies are expected to hamper the growth of the global last mile delivery market during the forecast period.

Last Mile Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 146.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

United States Postal Service

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

