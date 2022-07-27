Last Mile Delivery Market growth in North America accelerating at 16.48% CAGR -- B2C segment to create maximum growth opportunity

The growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, operational challenges for last mile delivery companies might hamper the growth of market players. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST International Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Request a Sample Report Here

The last mile delivery market in North America is segmented as below:

Service

B2C



B2B

By service, the B2C segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The introduction of new services by delivery operators to suit the specific needs of customers is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, increased investments in big data and consumer analytics to improve delivery times and enhance the consumer experience are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

The US is the key market for last mile delivery services in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The last mile delivery market in North America report covers the following areas:

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist last mile delivery market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the last mile delivery market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the last mile delivery market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of last mile delivery market vendors in North America

Last Mile Delivery Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 74.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.65 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST International Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

