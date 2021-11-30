Last-Mile Delivery Market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 10.32%|Premiumization of Goods & Merchandise Delivery to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

The last-mile delivery market report of Brazil also offers information on several market vendors, including CRST International Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. among others.

Last-Mile Delivery Market In Brazil: Drivers

Growing premiumization of goods in Brazil to drive growth

A major factor that drives the growth of the last-mile delivery market in Brazil is the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery. Premiumization in the logistic services market refers to the premium prices paid by the customer for faster delivery. The focus on premiumization is evident from the increase in the number of last-mile/same-day delivery startups, such as Dropoff in the US, over the past few years.

Last-Mile Delivery Market In Brazil: Challenges

Operational challenges for last-mile delivery companies to impede growth

A major challenge associated with last-mile delivery operations is maintaining profitability while ensuring transparency and improving delivery efficiency. Long-distance transportation (logistics) is mostly carried out through bulk shipping via sea routes, railway lines, or roadways, where the delivery costs are low. However, in the case of last-mile delivery, individual deliveries need to be made to numerous locations across a region, which drives up the logistics costs.

To know more about drivers, trends & challenges - Request a Free Sample

Last-Mile Delivery Market In Brazil: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the last-mile delivery market in brazil by End-user (e-commerce, food and groceries delivery, pharmaceuticals, and others) and Service (B2C and B2B).

The last-mile delivery market share growth in Brazil by the e-commerce segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the e-commerce market in Brazil is expected to be driven by the high growth potential of smartphones and Internet penetration. The last-mile delivery market in Brazil is also driven by factors such as growing disposable incomes, rising purchasing power parity, and increasing per capita income.

For more insights on the market contribution of various segments- Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports -

Last-Mile Delivery Market in North America -The last-mile delivery market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 59.81 billion and record a CAGR of 15.99% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Same-Day Delivery Market in US -The same-day delivery market size in the US is expected to reach a value of USD 9.82 billion, at a CAGR of 20.31% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Last-Mile Delivery Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.62 Regional analysis Brazil Performing market contribution Brazil at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CRST International Inc. , Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio