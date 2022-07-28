Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil Witnessed Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 9.62% in 2021, Growing E-commerce Sector to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Brazil's last mile delivery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing industry-specific last-mile services and using big data technology to improve delivery service efficiency to compete in the market.

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Driver

A major factor that drives the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil is the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.

It has been identified that about one-fourth of online retail customers are willing to pay a considerable premium over the standard delivery charges for same-day or instant delivery of purchased goods. Therefore, with these additional incentives, market vendors can optimize their last-mile logistics more efficiently.

The key product segments that are currently witnessing the fastest growth rate for last-mile deliveries include medical/pharmaceutical products and agricultural products, which require immediate consumption or are perishable.

In the case of medical/healthcare products, the time window for delivery can be extremely short, especially during emergencies. As a result, consumers pay a higher price for last-mile delivery services.

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Major Trend

The growing e-commerce sector will fuel the last mile delivery market growth in Brazil .

E-commerce continues to flourish in South America , especially Brazil , primarily because of improved connectivity and the rising penetration of mobile devices. It is also one of the fastest-growing regions in the world for e-commerce.

The increasing penetration of the Internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe.

The need for e-retailers to cater to changes in the demands of end-users is boosting the demand for last-mile delivery services in the B2C e-commerce industry in Brazil .

The online retailing market in South American countries such as Brazil is expected to witness further expansion and investments during the forecast period, thus driving the demand for last-mile delivery services during the forecast period.

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

E-commerce



Food and Groceries Delivery



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Service

B2C



B2B

The last mile delivery market share growth in Brazil by the e-commerce segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the e-commerce market in Brazil is expected to be driven by the high growth potential of smartphones and Internet penetration. The last mile delivery market in Brazil is also driven by factors such as growing disposable incomes, rising purchasing power parity, and increasing per capita income.

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist last mile delivery market in Brazil's growth during the next five years

Estimation of the last mile delivery market in brazil size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the last mile delivery market in brazil

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of last mile delivery market in brazil vendors

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.62 Regional analysis Brazil Performing market contribution Brazil at 100% Key consumer countries Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CRST International Inc. , Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and groceries delivery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CRST International Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

United States Postal Service

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

