Last Mile Delivery Market size in Brazil to increase by USD 2.84 billion during 2022-2027; Premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The last mile delivery market in Brazil size is expected to grow by USD 2.84 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Service (B2C and B2B) and End-user (E-commerce, Food and grocery delivery, Pharmaceuticals, and Others).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2023-2027

The premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery drives the last-mile delivery market in Brazil. Generally, premium prices are paid by the customer for faster delivery, which can be referred to as premiumization in the logistics services market. There is a growing trend of consumers willing to pay additional charges for same-day or instant delivery of purchased goods.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the last mile delivery market in Brazil : Accenture Plc, CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FarEye Technologies Inc., FedEx Corp., FM LOGISTIC CORP, Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Mara Labs Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Plc, Schneider Electric SE, SNCF Group, United Parcel Service Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Inc.

is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 12.11% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The emphasis on offering services to specific end-user segments is an emerging last mile delivery market trend in Brazil .

is an emerging last mile delivery market trend in . The growing adoption of new logistics supply models by several logistics services companies for the medical and pharmaceutical sectors is due to the increasing challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

The challenges include the increasing cost pressure on medical devices fuelled by increasing demand from the aging and active population.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.

Challenges

Risks associated with damage to and theft of packages challenge the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil .

challenge the growth of the last mile delivery market in . Unattended deliveries can lead to the loss of valuable goods as they can be stolen.

Furthermore, the packages may be prone to various environmental conditions, which results in damaging the products inside.

Hence, such factors impede the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

By service, the B2C segment is significant during the forecast period. It refers to the delivery of various parcels and goods from adjacent transportation hubs to consumers. This segment offers extra features. The features include the option of availing of real-time shipment tracking and package delivery status updates. Hence, such factors drive the B2C segment of the last mile delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.

Last Mile Delivery Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.11 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

