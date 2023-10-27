Last Mile Delivery Market size in Brazil to increase by USD 2.84 billion during 2022-2027; Premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery to drive the growth - Technavio

27 Oct, 2023, 14:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The last mile delivery market in Brazil size is expected to grow by USD 2.84 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Service (B2C and B2B) and End-user (E-commerce, Food and grocery delivery, Pharmaceuticals, and Others).
The premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery drives the last-mile delivery market in Brazil. Generally, premium prices are paid by the customer for faster delivery, which can be referred to as premiumization in the logistics services market. There is a growing trend of consumers willing to pay additional charges for same-day or instant delivery of purchased goods. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample
Key Highlights:
- The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the last mile delivery market in Brazil: Accenture Plc, CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FarEye Technologies Inc., FedEx Corp., FM LOGISTIC CORP, Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Mara Labs Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Plc, Schneider Electric SE, SNCF Group, United Parcel Service Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Inc.
- Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil is fragmented in nature.
- Market to observe 12.11% YOY growth in 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Trend
- The emphasis on offering services to specific end-user segments is an emerging last mile delivery market trend in Brazil.
- The growing adoption of new logistics supply models by several logistics services companies for the medical and pharmaceutical sectors is due to the increasing challenges faced by the healthcare industry.
- The challenges include the increasing cost pressure on medical devices fuelled by increasing demand from the aging and active population.
- Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.
Challenges
- Risks associated with damage to and theft of packages challenge the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil.
- Unattended deliveries can lead to the loss of valuable goods as they can be stolen.
- Furthermore, the packages may be prone to various environmental conditions, which results in damaging the products inside.
- Hence, such factors impede the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.
The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.
Keg Segments:
By service, the B2C segment is significant during the forecast period. It refers to the delivery of various parcels and goods from adjacent transportation hubs to consumers. This segment offers extra features. The features include the option of availing of real-time shipment tracking and package delivery status updates. Hence, such factors drive the B2C segment of the last mile delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.
