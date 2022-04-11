Last Mile Delivery Market Size to Grow by USD 143.75 billion | B2C Service Segment to Dominate the Market | Technavio

Apr 11, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Mile Delivery Market share is expected to increase by USD 143.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to a recent market study by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Service (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- B2C:
The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the B2C segment under the service category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The surge in e-commerce sales is one of the crucial factors driving the segment growth of the market in focus.
- Out-of-Scope:
- B2B
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by service (B2C and B2B)
- Key Companies- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, LaserShip Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Plc, TForce Logistics, TNT Holdings BV, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. among others.
- Driver- Growing global e-commerce industry
- Challenge- Strong focus on technological advances
Vendor Insights-
The last-mile delivery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as instant and next-day deliveries to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- CRST International Inc. - The company offers solutions for last mile delivery that provide a broad array of transportation and logistics solutions, including expedited, flatbed, dedicated, and final mile.
- DB Schenker - The company offers solutions for last mile delivery that believes in delivering directly to the ships all needed supplies, spare parts, provisions, and other goods.
- DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers solutions for last mile delivery that includes delivery to restaurants, hotels, and cafes.
- Last Mile Delivery Market Driver:
- Growing global e-commerce industry:
The increasing penetration of the internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe. E-retailers are adopting reduced lead times to gain a competitive edge and survive in the market. Moreover, end-users are willing to pay extra for the speedy delivery of products.
- Last Mile Delivery Market Challenge:
- Operational challenges for last-mile delivery companies:
Customers prefer service providers that can make deliveries at lower costs. Hence, maintaining profitability is a major challenge for such companies. Real-time tracking requires additional geolocation-related infrastructure and the use of technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors and the generation of tracking codes at each delivery station. These technologies are expensive.
|
Last-Mile Delivery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.1%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 143.75 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.48
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, LaserShip Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Plc, TForce Logistics, TNT Holdings BV, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 5.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 CRST International Inc.
- Exhibit 89: CRST International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: CRST International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: CRST International Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 DB Schenker
- Exhibit 92: DB Schenker - Overview
- Exhibit 93: DB Schenker - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: DB Schenker - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: DB Schenker - Segment focus
- 10.5 Deutsche Post AG
- Exhibit 96: Deutsche Post AG - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Deutsche Post AG - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 DSV Panalpina AS
- Exhibit 101: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview
- Exhibit 102: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus
- 10.7 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 105: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Exhibit 109: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 United Parcel Service Inc.
- Exhibit 113: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 United States Postal Service
- Exhibit 117: United States Postal Service - Overview
- Exhibit 118: United States Postal Service - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: United States Postal Service - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: United States Postal Service - Segment focus
- 10.11 Werner Enterprises Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.
- Exhibit 125: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
