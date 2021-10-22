Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.06% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with DSV Panalpina AS & FedEx Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The last mile delivery market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the growing global e-commerce industry. However, the key factor impeding last mile delivery market growth is operational challenges for last-mile delivery companies.

The last mile delivery market analysis includes segmentation by service (B2C and B2B) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The last mile delivery market covers the following areas:

Last Mile Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 146.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

