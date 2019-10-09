Last Mile Gear Becomes a WAV Company

"Our partnership combines WAV's logistics and distribution expertise with Last Mile Gear's portfolio and expertise in IP video surveillance, timing modules and broadband wireless" said Norm Dumbroff, President, WAV. "We look forward to working together to provide our WISP, ISP, Telco, MSP and municipal customers an enhanced engineering experience with unrivaled logistical support."

"WAV and Last Mile Gear have been working together for years in a supplier/customer capacity, and the timing to integrate both organizations was right," said Brian Magnusson, CEO, Last Mile Gear. "We're at a time where the lines between outdoor and indoor connectivity is blurring, and the combined portfolios, talented people and cultural synergies make a compelling reason for companies requiring connectivity and physical security to work with WAV and Last Mile Gear, a WAV company."

About WAV

WAV, Inc. is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its VAR & WISP communities, including (but not limited to): technical support, predictive analysis services, FCC coordination and installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work". For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit the web at: www.wavonline.com.

About Last Mile Gear

Last Mile Gear is an original equipment manufacturer of Cyclone timing equipment and an integrator/distributor of wireless broadband, LTE, video surveillance and networking and WLAN solutions. Last Mile Gear combines their technical expertise and unrivaled product knowledge to provide WISP, Telco and public safety/municipal customers connectivity solutions for a variety of applications. For more information, call 866-230-9174 or visit the web at www.lastmilegear.com

