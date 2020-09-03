Last Mile Holdings to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Last Mile Holdings Ltd. ("MILE" or the "Company") (TSXV: MILE) (OTC: AZNVF), a leading micro-mobility company with the broadest product suite in the industry, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

MILE management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The Company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

MILE Management will also be participating on an Electric Vehicles (EV) and Mobility panel at the conference on September 9 at 2:30 PM ET. The panel will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please email [email protected].

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About Last Mile Holdings

Last Mile Holdings (TSXV: MILE; OTC: AZNVF), formerly OjO Electric, is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry. Last Mile has 30 university and 50 municipal contracted shared mobility systems under the OjO and Gotcha brands. The acquisition of Gotcha in the first quarter of 2020 provides an expansive growth pipeline and a portfolio of products including electric bikes, scooters, and cruisers. For more information, visit lastmile-holdings.com.

