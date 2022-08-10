Last-Mile Logistics Platform Veho Announces Partnership with Leading Logistics and Shipping Platform ShipHero

Partnership will offer best in class pricing and service to shorten delivery times and increase satisfaction for e-commerce brands and customers

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho , the customer-first logistics platform that powers next-day delivery for e-commerce brands, has announced a partnership with ShipHero , the leading shipping and logistics platform for over 5,000 e-commerce brands and 3PLs. Currently active in multiple Texas markets, including Austin, Dallas Fort-Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, Veho and ShipHero will bring best-in-class on-time delivery and customer satisfaction to support e-commerce clients and end customers across Texas.

The partnership between ShipHero and Veho provides merchants and their customers with customer centric fulfillment and delivery solutions. E-commerce merchants that leverage ShipHero's state of the art 3PL services can now enjoy Veho's next generation, platform-driven, delivery services for their customers. The two organizations are dedicated to the customer and this partnership puts them at the forefront of the e-commerce experience.

"At Veho, exceptional customer service is core to our brand and our company. With our ShipHero partnership, we have found a brand that is as equally obsessed with the customer experience as we are and committed to building the e-commerce ecosystem of the future," said Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho. "We look forward to giving our Texas-based e-commerce customers a new solution with exceptional service at the forefront."

As an official carrier partner for ShipHero, Veho's technology and logistics expertise will help ShipHero stabilize pricing for its clients, minimize dependency on major national carriers, enable domestic zone skipping and get deliveries to the end customer faster and more efficiently. ShipHero offers a fully outsourced fulfillment solution with exceptional delivery times (up to 30% faster than many in the industry), eight owned and operated warehouses in major metro areas, and a like-minded commitment to helping clients find the best ways to ship parcels faster while also saving time and money.

"At ShipHero Fulfillment, our goal is to provide our customers with low-cost e-commerce fulfillment in three days or less," said ShipHero COO, Maggie M. Barnett, Esq. "Veho helps us achieve this goal within Texas and we are looking forward to expanding our partnership with them to more regions in the future."

ShipHero Fulfillment also opens up options for clients and customers. "Working with Veho helps us diversify our final mile delivery network," said ShipHero's Head of Transportation, Karen Schwartz. "We appreciate that Veho allows us to find alternative options to national carriers, as well."

Veho facilitates next-day delivery from a brand's distribution center all the way to customers' doors via its technology platform and a network of independent, crowdsourced drivers. Veho's proprietary technology powers a platform that seamlessly matches demand for deliveries with driver-partners, enabling them to collect packages from Veho hubs and deliver them to consumers on dense last-mile routes—including offering convenient doorstep pick-ups at a customer's request.

With real-time customer support, 99.9% on-time delivery rates, and an average 4.9-star customer rating, the Veho platform provides an outstanding customer experience that ShipHero can leverage for their e-commerce clients and their customers.

About Veho

Veho is a technology company that is revolutionizing logistics to enable fast, transparent, and personalized deliveries that increase customer satisfaction and drive customer lifetime value. For e-commerce brands, Veho's platform facilitates personalized delivery and returns that protects brands' premium experience from their warehouse to their customers' doorstep. By leveraging live customer communication, in-market warehouse locations and a dynamic marketplace to seamlessly match demand for deliveries with last-mile driver-partners, Veho provides e-commerce brands with a complete solution to make delivery a new competitive edge. For more information, please visit https://shipveho.com .

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a US based, leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment solutions that gives online retailers and third-party logistics providers the tools to ship more efficiently anywhere in the world. With more than 5,000 customers located around the globe, ShipHero offers online retailers a suite of services ranging from warehouse management software to outsourced fulfillment as a service. Some notable customers include Glossier, Mars, Universal Music Group and Canadian Tire. Additionally, ShipHero is the official fulfillment network partner for Shopify, and is rapidly scaling a network of warehouses throughout the US to meet the growing demands of today's online retailers.

