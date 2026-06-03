Last Mile Production Selects Fireblocks as Institutional Custody and Tokenization Infrastructure for LMCX Carbon Avoidance Token

Decision aligns LMCX Carbon Avoidance Token stack with the operational controls institutional allocators already require for traditional commodity exposure

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Mile Production, LLC ("LMP") is the operator of record for the carbon abatement assets and holds additional working interests throughout the Permian Basin, today confirmed the selection of Fireblocks as the institutional custody and tokenization infrastructure backing the LMCX Carbon Avoidance Token (CAT) stack.

The decision aligns CAT with the operational controls institutional allocators already required for traditional commodity exposure. Fireblocks maintains rigorous compliance, holding both SOC 2 Type II certification (with zero material findings), ISO 27001 and related certifications, and is the world's first C4 CCSS QSP Level 3 certified company., Its MPC-CMP architecture eliminates single-point-of-failure key custody.

LMP converts physical methane abatement events into retirement-ready institutional digital assets, starting with Wellbore and ending with Token. Fireblocks' tokenization product provides audited reference contracts and a policy engine that sits above the token layer — a posture LMP considers prerequisite, not differentiator, for any credit instrument intended to clear into regulated balance sheets.

"The carbon markets do not need more methodologies — they need fact-based, deterministic data backed by physics and engineering," said Zach Wagner, CEO of Last Mile Production. "Building on a foundation that focuses on OGMP 2.0 L5 reporting means the highest accuracy and accounting of emissions. Layered on top is CAT custody and reserve management through Fireblocks, which means the institutional desks evaluating this asset are looking at an infrastructure stack they have already underwritten elsewhere. Compliance is not bolted on. It is the asset."

For institutional counterparties, the practical implications are concrete: custody is performed by a vendor already approved in most institutional vendor management programs, removing a common barrier to onboarding digital commodity exposure.

Last Mile Production believes institutional capital already understands the value of real-world energy cash flows. What the market increasingly requires is greater transparency, secure custody, auditability, and real-time settlement infrastructure. The company's tokenization platform is being designed to deliver those capabilities at scale.

Last Mile Production's long-term roadmap is built around the belief that tokenization will modernize how energy and environmental assets are financed, verified, and traded. The company plans to place multiple categories of operator-controlled cash flows onto a single institutional-grade digital infrastructure — beginning with methane avoidance and carbon assets through LMCX CAT, and expanding into hydrocarbon production-linked assets and other real-world asset categories over time.

About Last Mile Production, LLC

Last Mile Production, LLC is a Texas-based oil and gas operator focused on developing the LMCX Carbon Avoidance Token platform across legacy Permian Basin wellbores and related infrastructure assets, creating measurable environmental and economic value through methane abatement and well retirement initiatives. LMP's carbon abatement framework is built on OGMP 2.0 Level 5 reporting, EPA Subpart W, ISO 14064, and ISO 14065, with ISO 14065-accredited third-party verification.

About Southern ITS International, Inc., DBA CorpHQ

Southern ITS International, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on building long-term value through strategic investments and operating subsidiaries in the oil and gas exploration and consumer beverage sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

SOURCE CorpHQ