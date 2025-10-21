Pure Oil & Gas Partners with Last Mile Production, LLC (subsidiaries of Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS)) to Advance Sustainable, Tokenized Energy Operations

WATERLOO, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Oil & Gas today announced it has engaged Last Mile Production, LLC (both subsidiaries of Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS)), a leading innovator in climate finance and digital asset infrastructure, to conduct a full operational audit of Pure Oil & Gas's well locations as part of a broader initiative to modernize production practices and explore the tokenization of gas and carbon assets.

This collaboration represents a strategic step forward in Pure Oil & Gas's commitment to responsible, measurable, and technology-driven energy production. Through Last Mile Production's systems and its LMCX Carbon Avoidance Token (CAT) ecosystem, Pure Oil & Gas will work to establish a transparent framework for quantifying, mitigating, and monetizing its methane and gas output.

"Our partnership with Last Mile reinforces Pure Oil & Gas's focus on operational integrity, efficiency, and environmental accountability," said Gil Irey, CEO, Pure Oil & Gas. "By aligning with Last Mile's operational dMRV, use of Enovate.Ai software and use of tokenization platforms, we are preparing our assets and our investors for the future of energy and capital markets."

The LMCX CAT Token is a new class of financial-grade climate asset, engineered to provide measurable, verified, and insured methane reduction credits that meet the standards of institutional finance. Unlike traditional carbon credits, each CAT represents a fully audited and insured methane containment event, registered on blockchain for immutable transparency.

Through this partnership, Pure Oil & Gas and Last Mile Production are:

Auditing, measuring and reducing vented or lost gas and methane output across Pure Oil & Gas's active well portfolio

Establishing verifiable, third-party-validated data for accurate operational and environmental reporting

Exploring tokenization opportunities for verified gas assets within the Last Mile ecosystem

The initiative is part of Pure Oil & Gas's broader "Greening the Oil Field" strategy—an effort to combine responsible energy production with innovative financial technologies that unlock new value streams and promote environmental stewardship.

"Pure Oil & Gas is setting a precedent for how traditional energy companies can embrace sustainability and financial innovation simultaneously," said Zach Wagner, CEO, Last Mile. "Together, we're building a bridge between field operations and the next generation of carbon and energy markets."

About Pure Oil & Gas

Pure Oil & Gas is a subsidiary of Southern ITS International, Inc. (DBA CorpHQ), operating within its oil and gas division. The company focuses on efficient, responsible energy production and forward-looking strategies that integrate sustainability, technology, and investor transparency.

About Last Mile Production, LLC

Last Mile Production, LLC is a climate-finance and digital infrastructure company pioneering the LMCX Carbon Avoidance Token (CAT)—a financial-grade, blockchain-verified methane avoidance asset designed to bring trust, transparency, and scalability to the global carbon market.

About Southern ITS International, Inc., DBA CorpHQ

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, consumer beverages, and healthcare consulting. As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement its current operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, and the anticipated effects, timing, and outcomes of our strategy and our operating initiatives. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' and similar expressions or the negatives of these terms. These statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, the Company's liquidity and access to capital, market acceptance of the Company's products and services, competitive developments, regulatory matters, and other risks and uncertainties applicable to companies with limited public information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus or offering document meeting the requirements of applicable law.

The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Limited Public Information for Southern ITS International, Inc. ("SITs"). SITs does not file periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, as a result, public information about SITs may be limited. Trading in over-the-counter securities involves significant risks, including illiquidity, heightened volatility, and potential loss of principal. Investors should consider these risks and perform their own due diligence before making any investment decision.

SOURCE CorpHQ