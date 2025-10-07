Southern ITS International, Inc., DBA CorpHQ, Announces the Appointment of Josh Chumley as Chief People Officer and Franklin Santagate as Chief Strategy Officer

WATERLOO, Iowa, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS), a diversified holding company operating as CorpHQ, proudly announces the appointment of Josh Chumley as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Franklin Santagate as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective immediately.

Josh Chumley brings decades of organizational leadership experience, and a track record of building high-performing teams rooted in clarity, culture, and execution. As CPO, Chumley will lead people strategy across the CorpHQ portfolio—driving alignment between human capital and business growth, reinforcing Core Values, and cultivating a culture of feedback, engagement, and performance.

Franklin Santagate joins CorpHQ as CSO with a legacy of advising Fortune 100 companies and global ministries. His role will focus on strategic growth, brand integrity, and market positioning across CorpHQ entities. With a unique ability to fuse purpose with performance, Santagate will guide long-term enterprise strategy while stewarding capital, culture, and brand clarity.

"These are pivotal additions to our leadership team," said Tim Guenther, President & CEO of CorpHQ. "Josh and Franklin bring elite capabilities that will accelerate our mission to scale businesses, empower people, and maximize value across the portfolio."

Together, Chumley and Santagate will support CorpHQ's vision of disciplined expansion, market leadership, and long-term stakeholder value.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, consumer beverages, and healthcare consulting. As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement its current operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

SOURCE CorpHQ